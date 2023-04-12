At the Alibaba Cloud Summit, “Tongyi Qianwen” became the focus of domestic AI large-scale models, looking for future competitiveness

On April 11, at the Beijing National Convention Center, the site of the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit was bustling.

There are many things to watch at this summit: A few days ago, Ali’s version of GPT “Tongyi Qianwen” debuted for the first time. This is the second major domestic manufacturer to come up with an AI model after Baidu’s public “Wen Xin Yi Yan” .

Another point of view is that this summit is also Zhang Yong’s first appearance after serving as the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group; at the end of March, Ali carried out the biggest organizational change in 24 years. The market is changing rapidly, how will Zhang Yong and the newly established Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group make a move?

Mockups are innovation bases

How will artificial intelligence change people’s production and lifestyle? At the Alibaba Cloud Summit, Zhang Yong announced that all Alibaba products will be connected to the “Tongyi Qianwen” model for a comprehensive transformation in the future. Among the 27 Ali App “family buckets” listed on the big screen, DingTalk and Tmall Genie were the first to be “arranged”.

According to the demo demonstration, DingTalk will implement nearly 10 new AI functions after accessing “Tongyi Qianwen”. For example, when joining a new work group, it will automatically generate chat summaries for you, “reject” and “climb the stairs” manually; it can help you generate text invitations for certain events, and generate posters based on them. You can also ask Tmall Genie: “There are still tofu, potatoes, eggs, ribs, and wax gourd left in the refrigerator. What can I cook for dinner?” It can not only recommend dishes for you, but also generate corresponding recipes and even call out cooking video.

Less than a month ago, Microsoft announced at an AI conference that it will launch an artificial intelligence service called Copilot, driven by OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model, which will be embedded in Office office software to help users generate documents, emails and presentation.

Copilot translates to “copilot”, which is explaining the function of AI: to serve human beings well. Similar to Microsoft, “Tongyi Qianwen” is the first to show you the imagination of scenarios such as office, shopping, and voice assistants. And the greater imagination comes from the co-creation of all walks of life: Alibaba Cloud will open up the ability to “commonly understand thousands of questions”. In the future, every enterprise can have its own intelligent customer service, intelligent shopping guide, intelligent voice assistant, copywriting assistant, AI Designers, autonomous driving models, etc., have exclusive GPT.

This is a new field with unlimited potential and a goal that keeps pace with the times, just like the theme of this summit: keep pace with reality and accelerate innovation. It is no wonder that Zhang Yong gave a prediction on the spot: the current technological field is just the moment to form a major historical opportunity for the next 10 or 20 years.

“In the face of the intelligent era, all enterprises including Ali stand on the same starting line. All applications, all software, and all services are worthy of technical support and large-scale models based on new artificial intelligence technology and generative AI. Brace, do it all over again,” he said.

“Do it again”, the purpose of the review is to find the breakthrough point of innovation. Ali’s ambitions can also be glimpsed from the scene: the release of Tongyi Qianwen is not the core focus of the summit. Ali is “selling” a newer thing—the full-stack AI technology service capabilities accumulated and formed over the past decade.

According to Zhou Jingren, Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, the popularity of ChatGPT, more importantly, promotes large-scale model products to the whole society, and brings unprecedented attention to large-scale pre-training models. “For people in the circle, this is not an unexpected incident. We have been advancing along this road, hoping to truly integrate more modal information based on the human intelligence into the model to generate greater value. .”

In fact, some of the latest layouts of Alibaba Cloud were disclosed at the Yunqi Conference in November last year: First, Alibaba Cloud proposed the concept of “Model as a Service” (MaaS, Model as a Service) for the first time in the country. The model serves as a carrier for the development and application of AI technology. In this sense, “Tongyi Qianwen” is more like an “operating system” in the cloud era. While it is constantly iteratively evolving, what kind of ecology can this “base” grow; how the model itself realizes secondary development is a bigger point of interest.

Second, launch the AI ​​model community “Magic Build”, where developers can download various open source AI models and call Alibaba Cloud’s computing power and AI large model training and reasoning platform. Zhou Jingren revealed on the same day that in less than half a year, the number of active users in the “Magic Build” community has exceeded 1 million, and the cumulative downloads of models have exceeded 16 million times.

The imagination of an enterprise is limited after all, and the technological dividends of open source and openness hope to attract more fellow travelers to accelerate the integration and innovation process of technology and industry.

All-round competition

Ali is not alone in developing technology and in the industrial field. In March, Liu Chiping, President of Tencent, said that AI and large models are growth expanders for Tencent’s entire business. Tencent is spending a lot of energy laying the foundation to further optimize the “Hunyuan Assistant” large model. Just the day before, SenseTime released the self-developed ChatGPT product “Discussion” and the Ririxin SenseNova large-scale model system.

The starting gun in the age of intelligence has sounded, but it is far from clear who will have the last laugh. Behind the turbulent big model is an all-round competition including algorithms, computing power, network, big data, machine learning and many other fields.

For example, computing power, statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show that in recent years, the annual growth rate of my country’s computing power industry has reached nearly 30%, and the scale of computing power ranks second in the world. The explosion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology will emerge a demand for geometric-level computing power support, and put forward new requirements for the quantity and quality of computing power.

As the number one cloud computing service provider in Asia and the third in the world, Alibaba Cloud is also facing the test of market share and growth rate. How to add externally and subtract internally is particularly important. At the summit, Zhang Yong shared a set of data: In the past ten years, Alibaba Cloud’s unit computing power cost has dropped by 80%, and storage costs have dropped by 88%. This year, Alibaba Cloud will launch a computing power product that is closer to the ultimate form of cloud computing. To provide customized and training services for exclusive models, how to improve efficiency and lower application thresholds while operating on a large scale through various technological innovations will also be the direction of Alibaba Cloud’s continuous efforts.

Computing power is also a future-oriented competitiveness. At the summit, Alibaba Cloud announced that it will help Hangzhou build an international advanced computing power center and further establish Hangzhou’s leading position in the field of cloud computing. It is reported that the two parties will build a computing power supply center with independent innovation and multi-computing power integration, provide general computing and intelligent computing capabilities, deepen the application of artificial intelligence technology in industry, service industry and agriculture, and promote the development of emerging industries. At the same time, various computing power will be managed in a unified manner through the cloud, and computing power resources will be flexibly dispatched to form a complete industrial ecology, making computing power as accessible as electricity services.

Secondly, the competition of AI technology itself is still in a state of chasing each other. In Zhou Jingren’s view, GPT’s current leadership is an inevitable stage of technological progress, and all large models learn from each other’s strengths and hope to contribute their own technological innovations at a certain stage in the future. To be a leader is to be a definer. More importantly, there are not many large models and complicated scenes. When encountering specific problems, how to use them more quickly and concisely is the value.

For example, the “Tongyi Qianwen” for everyone’s test currently does not have the function of opening Wensheng diagrams. It’s not that “Tongyi Qianwen” doesn’t have such ability. The technical difficulty that Bodhidharma Institute is researching is how to make vision, language, hearing and other forms be integrated and organically integrated by large models in multi-modal system engineering , rather than presenting different functions in a split form. The currently available “Tongyi Qianwen” is only an intermediate state and does not represent the final state. In the exploration from technical capabilities to business application access, some exploratory new elements are both challenges and opportunities.

There is no doubt that the research and development and investment behind the big manufacturers did not start from this moment. Those who have handed in the papers at this moment, or are about to hand in the papers, have done their homework for a long time. And the best way to make a product mature is to let everyone use it, improve the understanding of the problem in the big model, and be more conducive to the next step of innovation.

Equally important, issues such as data security and application security go hand in hand with innovation exploration. On the same day, the “Generative Artificial Intelligence Service Management Measures (Draft for Comment)” drafted by the Internet Information Office of the People’s Republic of China was open to the public for comments. Compliance requirements will be another topic that large-scale model developers are preparing for and jointly researching.