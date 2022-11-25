Listen to the audio version of the article

«On our part there has never been a demonization of farmers. But the EU Commission should not be demonized either. We work together and above all we start a season of dialogue and proposals. Some will be accepted, some maybe not. Flexibility will be possible on some aspects, but not on everything. But only in this way can we accompany the ecological transition process also in agriculture. There must be a reduction in chemical inputs. But I think there is scope to manage it and to encourage the spread of new technologies, digitization and precision agriculture that can allow agriculture to be more sustainable. In general, I consider that farmers should be supported for their role in protecting the environment and biodiversity».

It is a substantial opening that outlined by the vice-president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans to Italian and European farmers after the criticisms of the choices made by Brussels regarding the reduction (by 50% by 2030) of pesticides in agriculture and the regulation of emissions which, instead, risk putting out stables and farms considered as industries with a high carbon footprint.

“We do not share – he added the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – the idea of ​​a regulation and rules which should apply equally to all European farmers. Data tracking systems also differ between states. There are countries where the use of plant protection products is not even registered. In this way we end up penalizing precisely the countries that have been most attentive to chemical inputs in agriculture”.

And Italy instead claims the efforts made in recent years to reduce or limit the environmental impact of production. «For this reason, Italian agriculture – added Prandini – cannot be assimilated to other sectors, nor to the agriculture of other countries. In Italy, in the last 20 years, we have already reduced the use of chemicals by 20%.. New drastic crackdowns would put our productivity at risk, forcing us to import foodstuffs from distant countries that do not respect our own environmental constraints. I don’t think this goes in the direction of greater sustainability. We need to look at things from a broader perspective. In the same way, what is the point of a regulation that drastically reduces the use of plastic films which are instead important for the conservation of food products? Those constraints will reduce plastic but lead to a new explosion in food waste.

«But – above all – added iThe Minister of Agriculture and Food Sustainability, Francesco Lollobrigida – before banning chemical products, it is necessary to find substitutes with a lower environmental impact. A process that takes time. With this in mind, the Government has allocated resources for research. May the Commission try to give us a hand on the time variable».