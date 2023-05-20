At the IHIF in Berlin, Italy plays the card of major events

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Since 2014, the first time we attended IHIF, the International Hospitality Investment Forum in Berlin, Italian participation has grown steadily year after year. A good sign that demonstrates the vitality of the sector and the dynamism of our entrepreneurs. Just as the ever-increasing attention from foreign investors is undeniable, representing an opportunity for growth for the country and a sign that even in the medium and long term our destination is considered an opportunity for world tourism» this is the balance drawn by Maria Carmela Colaiacovo, President of the Italian Confindustria Hotel Association, at the end of the forum that has just ended in the German capital. Italy was present at the 25th edition of the IHIF with Confindustria Alberghi participated in the appointment with the Italian trade agency (Ita) and Cassa depositi e prestiti (Cdp), Invitalia as well as a large number of operators in the hotel sector looking for partners and capital for companies in the sector.

An area dedicated to Rome Expo 2030 has been created in the Italia Hospitality space to support Italy’s candidacy and the great potential of the event. Here B2B meetings and networking activities were held with operators from all over the world, with moments of discussion over the three days to analyze the prospects and trends of the sector which is confirmed as one of the main drivers of economic and social growth at a global level . The debate also took place: «Hospitality investment in Italy: exploring new opportunities?» with speeches by Elisabetta Fabri, President & CEO of Starhotels Group; Aldo Melpignano, CEO of Egnazia Ospitalità Italiana; Angelica Corsini, Head of Business Development Arsenale Group; Giorgio Palmucci, Vice President of Confindustria Alberghi; Francesco Alfonsi, Director ITA – Italian Trade Agency; Chiara Caruso, Head of the National Tourism Fund CDP Real Asset SGR SpA moderated by James Chappell, Global Business Director Horwath HTL.