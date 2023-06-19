At the Uffizi the first magazines of the ‘900, an immersion in the culture of the time

Italian magazines from the early 1900s arrive at the Uffizi

The news of the exhibition is very recent: “Magazines. Culture in Italy in the early 1900swelcomed from 15 June to 17 September in a series of new rooms on the ground floor of the Uffizi Gallery”. For three months, the Uffizi will host the original copies of the first Italian magazines of the twentieth century. The organizers are the Uffizi and the National Library of Florence. The curatorship is by an all-female trio: Giovanna Lambroni, Simona Mammana, Chiara All.

The time period goes from the beginning of the century to 1915, with a cautious extension to 1920, therefore substantially the first quarter of a century which heralded the preparation of extreme events, such as the WWI. And then we have the magazine’s wayward rants”Leonardo” led by two writers of the caliber of John Papini e Giuseppe Prezzolini.

Then, there is “The voice”, always of Prezzolini and then “Lacerba” Of Ardengo Soft, Aldo Palazzeschi e John Papini. But now we are on the brink of futurism and the magazinePoetry” Of Filippo Tommaso Marinetti. But not all magazines are conservative, nationalist, or “right-wing.” In the exhibition you can also see “The Liberal Revolution” Of Peter Gobetti e “The New Order” Of Antonio Gramscifounder of PCI.

