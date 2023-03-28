AT1, what is the financial product that brought down Credit Suisse

They call them AT1s and they represent the new bogeyman of finance. The “A” stands for Additional, the “T” for Tier: these are essentially debt securities that guarantee good profitability (around 5-6%) and which have no maturity and are intended to absorb losses without affecting the entity’s operations. Why is it talked about? Because it is the financial instruments that have made us falter Credit Suisse because they are activated when a certain negative parameter is reached (specifically the solvency of the bank below 7%) and above all in the event of default, these are not securities intended for preferential repayment.

Given that 250 billion euros of this type of product circulate in Europe, with Italy which has shown itself to be particularly shrewd and has chosen not to exceed. So much so only 7% of continental AT1s are located in our country. Yet it seems that even this figure is considered excessive, so much so that Unicredit has decided to refund 1.25 billion AT1 by June. An unexpected move that would allow Piazza Gae Aulenti to “clean up” itself of a possible grain. From Unicredit obviously no official comment, but sure

The Italian banking system is solid, we kept repeating. And indeed there is no reason to think otherwise. But sure that some small signs of overheating begin to register. Proof of this is the cost of CDS, the products that “insure” in the event of default of a credit institution, are starting to cost more, which means an increase in risk. Excluding BBVA, in fact, all the main European credit institutions have seen the cost of CDs increases. Is that of Mps it went from 338 to 605.

