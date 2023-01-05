Home Business Atlantia, light statute ready. The Autogrill operation starts
The construction site for the new Atlantia has started, leaving Piazza Affari at the end of the year following the takeover bid launched by the vehicle Schema Alfa, participated by Edizione (Benetton), Blackstone and the CrTorino Foundation.

As reconstructed from The sun 24 hours, it would only be a matter of hours for the holding’s shareholders’ meeting to be convened which, barring sudden postponements, should be held on January 16th. It will be the first meeting in which the “old” property, the Benetton family, will meet…

