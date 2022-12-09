Home Business Atlantia: official delisting from Borsa Italiana. A Scheme Alpha over 95%
Schema Alfa has initiated the procedure for fulfilling the Obligation to Squeeze-out and the Right to Squeeze-out to acquire 100% of Atlantia, whose shares are now delisted from trading on Euronext Milan.

So the holding announced that Atlantia itself is wholly owned by Edizione, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Fondazione CRT. The fulfillment comes after the takeover bid which led Schema Alfa to hold 95.933% of Atlantia’s share capital.

As stated in a note, the bidder announces that today it has communicated to Atlantia “the deposit and availability of the total equivalent value of the joint procedure, amounting to approximately €772.5 million, in a specific current account at Intesa Sanpaolo, in the name of the bidder and bound to pay the consideration for the joint procedure”. The total value, deposited in the escrow account, is intended – exclusively, unconditionally and irrevocably – to pay the consideration for the 33,587,433 shares still outstanding, equal to 4.067% of Atlantia’s share capital, essentially the package that did not participate in the ‘Opa. Furthermore, “the transfer of ownership of the residual shares to the Offeror – with consequent annotation in the shareholders’ register will be effective starting from today’s date”.

