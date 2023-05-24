Home » ATM, the 9 key trick arrives: here’s what the “secret” function is
ATM, the 9 key trick arrives: here’s what the “secret” function is

ATM, the 9 key trick arrives: here’s what the “secret” function is

ATM, the “plus” of key 9 arrives

How many times have you entered your reference ATM and discovered that you have to leave empty-handed for having left the card linked to your account at home? Italian post has decided to solve this unfortunate inconvenience by introducing a novelty in all the regions of the Italian territory, already available in 7,000 ATMs that allow for the withdrawal of cash. Using the ATM in fact with the functionality “plus” of key 9, Poste Italiane customers can withdraw money even if they do not physically have their credit or/and prepaid card with them. In short, thanks to the 9 key and your smartphone, you can access your e withdraw cash without a hitch.

Intesa Sanpaolo, the first 100% green payment card arrives

Poste Italiane proves to be in step with the times by trying to satisfy its customers and simplify their lives, guaranteeing both time savings and facilitating those who – caught in a hurry or with daily tasks – forget to bring their card with them and find themselves outside from home to have to pay any amount. The service introduced raffina the customer user experiencewhich can count on all the advantages that technology makes available to manage your money more and more easily.

