Home » ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay everywhere to withdraw money
Business

ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay everywhere to withdraw money

by admin
ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay everywhere to withdraw money

ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay everywhere to withdraw money

“Recently the term “banking desertification” has spread, the reduction in the demand for services at bank branches has led to the deactivation of ATMs and the closure of some bank offices. A process that on the one hand was foreseen, on the other hand creates no small inconvenience to citizens, especially to older people who are not comfortable using modern technologies. Despite this, the process has begun and there will still be many changes that will occur”, writes sicilianews24.it.

Which explains when it comes to banks “Not only have they increased the costs of managing bank accounts, but they have also reduced the earnings from deposits. The closure of banks also serves to reduce the costs of banks and improve the balance sheet of banking institutions”

Fewer branches “and there will be many centers that will have to give up their branches, with the inconvenience of the population who will have to move to get their money”.

Ma “the good news is that the possibility of withdrawing money from some shops such as tobacconists will be introduced. There will be a withdrawal limit and it will be necessary pay a fee to get the cash“, writes sicilianews24.it

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Electric cars, columns illegally occupied but in Milan nobody intervenes

You may also like

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million for Christmas Night...

The public fund ranking battle has entered a...

Check out Sam Altman’s ultra-rare watch – worth...

Get 50% Off the Nike Jumpman Two Trey...

Intesa SanPaolo Savings Bonds: Opinions and Review

Wei Jianjun’s “short knife” confrontation with the Science...

Incomplete health data – On the wish list:...

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $626 Million After No...

ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay...

CITIC Securities: It is recommended to view the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy