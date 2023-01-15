Listen to the audio version of the article

Also Atos Italia in the Apulian IT pole with the official start of the Bari settlement dedicated to the development of innovative applications and systems with high added value in the digital world. The total investment of the multinational company active in Europe in the cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing fields is 36 million euros, 21 of which are public, based on program contracts, the measure that the Puglia Region has used in recent years to encourage and attract investments from large companies, in this and other sectors.

that of Athos. explains Antonio Devito, the managing director of Puglia Sviluppo, the in-house company for the management of regional incentives “is the most substantial investment among those made so far in the Apulian IT, a continuously growing supply chain”. By 2024, all 400 employees envisaged in the employment plan will be hired in the Bari office of Atos, located in the Poggiofranco district, which, in these first 9 months of de facto presence in the capital, has been implemented for almost a third.

For all, the mission of the Bari office is the development of solutions on the side of digital transition and process automation. Atos, like other IT multinationals “landed” in Puglia in recent years, has moved on the double track of the creation of academies (among them “Hyperautomation”, “Energy & Utilities”, “Customer Decision” and “Data Analytics”) and the launch of innovation and research projects in collaboration with the Polytechnic of Bari, focused in particular on Iot, digital twins, smart mobility, hyperautomation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This investment also confirms that Puglia is decisively embarking on the consolidation and development of a real IT supply chain which, favored by program contracts, systematises the supply of digital skills of young people who graduate in the universities of Bari and Lecce which crosses, without fully satisfying it, indeed, with the demand of large companies for “human capital up to the challenges of the future”, as defined by the regional councilor for economic development, Alessandro Delli Noci.

In recent years, with the arrival of multinationals, the Apulian supply chain has generated almost 5 thousand new hires, thus becoming the seventh pole in Italy for investments in the sector and has prompted the municipality of Bari, to coordinate and facilitate these and other settlements, to create the “One stop shop” desk to network all the institutional subjects who have a role in terms of location procedures, requests for financial aid, collaborations with universities and research centres. «Collaboration – explains Antonello Garzoni, rector of the Lum University – fully in line with the ability of our territory to invest in the training of new graduates in the STEM field».