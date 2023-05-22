Attack on Nord Stream: What the investigators have found out so far

The investigation into the bomb attacks on the Baltic Sea gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 apparently confirms the suspicion that the perpetrators come from Ukraine. After joint research, several European media are reporting on the progress made in investigating the serious act of sabotage that took place on September 26, 2022. The investigators allegedly consider a deliberately designed false lead to be rather unlikely. Germany, Sweden and Denmark investigate independently. The new findings relate to the investigations in Germany.

The linchpin of the operation in the Baltic Sea is said to have been a mailbox company in Warsaw called Feeria Lwowa, which was founded in 2016. Research led to Ukrainian citizens. The company rented a yacht called Andromeda in Germany, which set sail from Rostock in early September. On the ship, which came close to the explosion sites near the Danish island of Bornholm via intermediate stations in Wiek auf Rügen and the Danish island of Christiansø, traces of explosives were later found on a table.

Fake passports, Polish vehicle

The five men and one woman arrived in a white van with a Polish license plate. Two of the men appeared to have fake Romanian and Bulgarian passports. The leads lead to Ukraine, to a 26-year-old soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and another man from near Odessa.

At the attack in September both strands of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of two strands of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were severely damaged. The pipelines were built to transport gas between Russia and Germany. Nord Stream 1 had already been shut down by Russia in the summer. Nord Stream 2 did not receive an operating license before the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, but was filled with gas for technical reasons. Significant amounts of methane escaped as a result of the destruction.

Investigators assume state actors

According to research by Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, WDR, Expressen (Sweden), frontstory.pl (Poland) and Berlingske (Denmark) the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, which took over the investigations in Germany in October 2022, assumes that state actors are involved. There are a variety of theories as to who caused the crime. Russia alternately blamed Britain and the United States. Most recently, observations of Russian ships fueled suspicionthat Russia itself could have blown the lines. When it first became known that there was a trail leading to Ukraine, it was vehemently denied.

According to media reports, there has been no request for legal assistance from Ukraine to date. This could have happened for criminal-tactical reasons. But there is also speculation about a political background, because Ukraine’s participation could damage the relationship between the allies and Russia.



