Attempted solutions to the shortage of skilled workers: Always two steps behind

Attempted solutions to the shortage of skilled workers: Always two steps behind

Politicians and companies are still lagging behind developments when it comes to the shortage of skilled workers, says Daniel Graefe. The shortage has turned from an economic to a social problem.

The skills shortage is becoming a danger for more and more professional fields. In recent years, searches in care, education, IT, professional drivers and construction have often been unsuccessful, but the prospects have also dimmed across the board in the hospitality industry, in metal construction and bus transport. Because many working people raise children, care for people and have to commute or simply need an apartment, the shortage has long had an impact on professions in which there is actually no shortage of skilled workers.

