Recently, the 9th International Intelligent Connected Vehicle Technology Annual Conference (CICV 2022) was held in Beijing. Liu Tongyang, vice president of Wutong Automobile Association, was invited to attend. He delivered the keynote speech “Redefining Human-Vehicle Interaction and Building a Future-oriented Emotional Intelligent Cockpit”, sharing views and thoughts on the development trend of automobile intelligence and how to build a future intelligent cockpit.

With the advancement of technologies such as 5G, big data, AI, and in-vehicle chips, the development of automobiles is constantly exploring and developing towards the “third living space”. As an important part, the smart cockpit deeply connects the car and the user. At present, the smart cockpit can cover more and more user experience scenarios, and the level of configuration parameters and the richness of functions have gradually become the key factors affecting the user’s car purchase. The smart cockpit can be customized and continuously upgraded, which can also help car companies to create product features and enhance public awareness of brands and models. Liu Tongyang, vice president of the Wutong Automobile Association, said that how to make this space safer, more comfortable, richer and more exciting is the key development direction of the intelligent cockpit. In this regard, the idea of ​​the Wutong Automobile Association is to focus on the interactive design of the cockpit.





(Liu Tongyang, Vice President of Wutong Automobile Federation, delivered a keynote speech on the spot)

Cockpit interaction is the public’s direct experience of car intelligence. From the dimension of interactive technology development route, intelligent cockpit can be divided into four stages: digital, anthropomorphic, natural and emotional. At present, the smart cockpit is gradually integrating multi-modal interaction forms such as voice, AI, and vision from the shackles of unsafe and passive operations such as buttons and touch screens, and is progressing from anthropomorphic to naturalized exploration. Liu Tongyang believes that emotional interaction is the key to the evolution of the intelligent cockpit, and platform computing power, cloud, AI capabilities, cross-domain integration, and multi-sensory interaction are important topics in the practice of emotional interaction.

User needs create opportunities and challenges for the industry. As an industry-leading vehicle-level full-stack smart cockpit technology company, Wutong Auto Alliance has deep thinking in the field of intelligent cockpit emotional interaction. By sharing the characteristics of emotional interaction at the scene, Liu Tongyang said that Wutong Auto Alliance is practicing emotional interaction. With the help of existing resources and private domain deployment, from realizing intelligent interactive data closed-loop to interesting and emotionally aware active interaction Development, with industry-leading AI capabilities, to create the next generation of smart cockpit products that simultaneously meet the basic needs of users such as safety, comfort, and convenience, as well as differentiated and attractive needs such as convenience, efficiency, and personality.

With the continuous deepening of the “third living space”, it is believed that there will be a lot of innovation opportunities, which will promote the revolutionary upgrade of the industry. From commuting to travel and other more comprehensive user scenarios, the car can be connected to a wider Internet of Things. As a member of the industry, Wutong Automobile Association will actively participate in technological innovation, so that the future of smart cockpits is full of imagination.

About Wutong Automobile Association

In July 2018, Changan Automobile and Tencent jointly established Wutong Automobile Association. Committed to providing efficient and intelligent tools to the entire industry to help the industry realize digital transformation faster.

In 2022, the overall strategy of Wutong Vehicle Alliance will be comprehensively upgraded, from “industry-leading intelligent network system solution provider” to “industry-leading vehicle-level full-stack intelligent cockpit technology company”, with the integration of software and hardware. Provide full-stack intelligent solutions and export full-stack intelligent cockpit system products and services to the industry.



