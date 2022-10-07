The Meloni government has not yet officially taken office, let alone formed, but the rating agencies, da Standard & Poor’s a Moody’s e Fitch, they wasted no time in launching various types of alerts. The effect on the markets was seen in a particular way in the Wednesday session, with the rates on the BTPs they reported the strongest daily leap since the beginning of the Covid pandemicrekindling fears about the fate of public debt on the markets.

After the clear attention of Moody’s, che waved the ax of a downgrade to junk, therefore of a junk Italy In the last few hours, the warning also came from Fitch Ratings, which has a rating of BBB for Italy, against a stable outlook. A much better rating than that of Moody’s, which instead assigned the made in Italy public debt has in fact a rating above the level “junk” (garbage) just a step away.

The rating is equal to Baa3 and in addition the outlook is negative, after the last move of last August 5 when, following the crisis of the Draghi government which led to the resignation of the Prime Minister and the green light for the early elections, Moody’s worsened the outlook on Italy from stable to negative.

But let’s get to Fitch, which launched an alert on the repercussions of a worsening of Italy’s public finances could have on the markets, as well as underlining the importance of the PNRR, a legacy of the Draghi government.

In remembering that the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, “Expressed the desire to renegotiate parts” of the Pnrr, “But without saying which ones”, Fitch focused on all the challenges that the country will have to face, however starting from a stronger fiscal situation:

“The government on the way will inherit a stronger fiscal starting point of expectations (referring to what emerged from the NaDef), but increasing growth, among other things through the deployment of NextGenerationEU (NGEU) funds, remains central to a lasting debt reduction “.

In the note “Italy’s Next Govt Faces Fiscal Constraints, Growth Still Key”that is to say: “The next Italian government faces fiscal limits, growth will still be the key”Fitch speaks “Limited space to make changes to the PNRR”, warning that “The approach of the next executive towards any possible renegotiation of the plan drawn up by the Draghi government it will be important for both growth and market sentiment ”.

The rating agency recalled the NaDef on which the next budget law will be based. A Nadef that presented a better picture than expected in last April’s forecasts.

Il GDP deficit of 2022 is in fact estimated at 5.1%below the 5.6% target previously forecast, and this “Mainly thanks to the exceptional growth in tax revenues (in all, according to Istat, revenues increased by 8.5% on an annual basis) – remembers Fitch – And, assuming unchanged policies, the NaDef expects a deficit of 3.4% in 2023 and a debt-to-GDP equal to 143.2% of GDP, both ratios lower than those forecast in April “.

Not only that: the document speaks of the return to a primary surplus by 2023instead of by 2025.

Said this, “the new Italian government will have to adapt to an environment of higher interest rates and lower growth prospects, due to the energy crisis, if it wishes to reduce public debt. Real GDP growth (of Italy) will slow down significantly (Nadef expects growth (of GDP) to drop from + 3.3% this year to + 0.6%, while Fitch expects a contraction of GDP equal to -0.7%), slowing down the increase in tax revenues “. This, while “Public spending will be put under pressure by the indexation of social benefits (pensions included) and from measures to cope with expensive energy in a situation where the 10-year BTP rates they tested the record of the last nine years at the end of September ”.

Consequently, Fitch launch the market alert, emphasizing that, “Considering the position of Italy’s public accounts and the risk that any announcements of higher deficits could trigger an adverse reaction from the markets, what emerges is that the fiscal room for maneuver will be very limited, in a context of continuing decrease of the debt-GDP “.

Fitch shows however a certain confidence in the Meloni governmentnoting that the budget law for 2023 it will likely focus on an additional fiscal response to the energy crisis, and that its analysts’ view is that anyway “The new government will adopt a largely responsible fiscal attitude”.

Immediately after the Italian political elections of 25 September, Standard & Poor’s spoke of “difficult choices “ for the Meloni government, in a context of recession in Europe e in the wake of the country’s high public debt. The agency had highlighted the limits of Italy, which has, it noted, a budgetary room for maneuver “limited”in view of the budget law to be passed within the next few weeks, after the formation of the executive.

“Crucial for the economic recovery (and consequently, indirectly, for the state coffers) of 2023 and 2024 will be if the new government carries out the reforms of the NRP that will allow “ the disbursement of other European funds, he had pointed out S&P Global ratings, which, however, had not issued a real alarm as he also wrote not to anticipate “Imminent fiscal risks from the transition to the new government” and to foresee one for Italy’s GDP “Mild recession” in 2023 with a GDP down by 0.1% (Fitch instead expects a contraction of their domestic product equal to -0.7%).

Regarding the unknown issue of the Meloni government and how the markets will react, he comments Alessandro Tentori, Chief Investment Officer of AXA IM Italia, making a parallel with what happened in the UK, where the government of Liz Truss was forced into a sharp and decidedly embarrassing turnaround after the maxi announcement of a maxi-plan of tax cuts, following the panic unleashed on global markets. The outlook on the UK-made public debt rating, in this regard, was promptly punished by the rating agency Fitch.

“Post-election Italy is grappling with the formation of the new government, which will face a likely recession with few resources. On the hypothesis of fiscal deviation, prudence is a must after the recent British experience, where the announcement of an extraordinary economic stimulus plan was welcomed by the markets in the worst way: with a wave of sales on British government bonds (Gilt) which forced the Bank of England to intervene with a significant purchase plan to save the financial stability of the United Kingdom (and above all the resilience of some pension funds). Britain is following in the footsteps of the Carter administration in the United States in the late 1970s: while monetary policy is focused on containing inflation, fiscal policy risks fueling it with generic and ill-calibrated stimulus packages. In this difficult context Meloni is right not to antagonize Europe, also because one of the Italian medium-term objectives is to prevent the enormous flow of funding from Brussels and linked to the NRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) from being interrupted, making things even more difficult for our country. Where rising interest rates and the upcoming recession complicate the situation of rating, spread, debt sustainability and public finances “.