Atypical employment: One in five workers in precarious employment

Atypical employment: One in five workers in precarious employment
One in five workers in “atypical” employment

According to the Federal Statistical Office, more than 20 percent of employees are in precarious employment – ​​and the trend is rising. The number of temporary workers is increasing particularly rapidly. The Left Party speaks of a “devastating” development.

FAlmost 7.3 million people in Germany are currently working in a so-called atypical employment relationship – i.e. in temporary employment, part-time with less than 20 hours per week, at a temporary employment agency or as marginal part-time employees. That is 21.2 percent of the total of 34.2 million dependent employees, according to an evaluation by the Federal Statistical Office for the Left Party, which the editorial network Germany (RND) reported on Sunday.

Compared to 2020, the number of people in atypical employment rose by 288,000. The total number of dependent employees increased by around 800,000 in the observation period, but the Left Party called it an “alarming sign” that more and more people were without a permanent job.

“If more than one in five workers has an insecure employment contract, it’s devastating,” said Dietmar Bartsch, the parliamentary group leader of the Left, to the RND newspapers before Labor Day on May 1st.

According to the statistics, the number of temporary workers in particular rose sharply again after a decline apparently caused by the corona pandemic. While 641,000 people were still registered as temporary workers in 2020, there are currently over a million, as the RND further reported.

“More and more temporary work and fixed-term contracts represent poor developments on the labor market,” criticized Bartsch. “You can hardly feed a family from precarious employment,” he said.

