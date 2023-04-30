Atypical employment: One in five workers in precarious employment

According to the Federal Statistical Office, more than 20 percent of employees are in precarious employment – ​​and the trend is rising. The number of temporary workers is increasing particularly rapidly. The Left Party speaks of a “devastating” development.

FAlmost 7.3 million people in Germany are currently working in a so-called atypical employment relationship – i.e. in temporary employment, part-time with less than 20 hours per week, at a temporary employment agency or as marginal part-time employees. That is 21.2 percent of the total of 34.2 million dependent employees, according to an evaluation by the Federal Statistical Office for the Left Party, which the editorial network Germany (RND) reported on Sunday.

Compared to 2020, the number of people in atypical employment rose by 288,000. The total number of dependent employees increased by around 800,000 in the observation period, but the Left Party called it an “alarming sign” that more and more people were without a permanent job.

“If more than one in five workers has an insecure employment contract, it’s devastating,” said Dietmar Bartsch, the parliamentary group leader of the Left, to the RND newspapers before Labor Day on May 1st.

also read

According to the statistics, the number of temporary workers in particular rose sharply again after a decline apparently caused by the corona pandemic. While 641,000 people were still registered as temporary workers in 2020, there are currently over a million, as the RND further reported.

“More and more temporary work and fixed-term contracts represent poor developments on the labor market,” criticized Bartsch. “You can hardly feed a family from precarious employment,” he said.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.