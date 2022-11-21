On November 19, the highly anticipated“New Sports Intelligence SUV”Auchan X5 PLUSOfficially opened the pre-sale, launched a total of three models, namely Pioneer, Excellence, Smart AI version, the pre-sale price of 99,900 to 117,900 yuan. At present, if you order Auchan X5 PLUS with 2,000 yuan, you can enjoy six benefits, including: double the deposit, pay 2,000 yuan to 4,000 yuan; First come whichever comes first); 2 times in the first year in prefecture-level cities/districts/counties directly under the central government, free pick-up/delivery service with unlimited mileage; up to 3,000 yuan replacement subsidy; car purchase can enjoy 0 down payment or 0 monthly payment or 0 Interest; 5 years of free basic traffic on the car and machine, allowing young people to easily own and use the car without worry.





As a sports SUV for young people,Auchan X5 PLUSIt has four major product value points: sensory new sports, powerful new sports, smart new sports, and texture new sports. It not only has the consistent high-quality genes of Auchan Automobile, but also has a more extreme driving and intelligent experience, which fully satisfies the needs of young people. What consumers expect from a sporty and stylish SUV.





Not only that, with value advantages such as the uniqueness of the top ten at the same level, the top ten at the same level, and the standard configuration of the top ten all series, as well as special configurations such as 30-inch encircling smart triple screen, full-scenario smart off-board voice, and one-key return, Auchan X5 PLUS has become the first choice for a 100,000-class sports SUV, and it is an option that young people cannot avoid when choosing a car.

Dynamic fashion, irresistible, this is what young people should look like

The “new sensory movement” brings a brand-new feeling of movement, and the excellent appearance design of shaping light makes Auchan X5 PLUS look like a “beast of performance” that can’t be messed with.





Auchan X5 PLUS Based on the new upgrade of the MPA2 platform, it has an ultra-long wheelbase of 2715mm and an aspect ratio of 0.865. The front cover of the car extends forward by 36mm and is pressed down by 5°. It stands out in the same market.

The side of the car body gathers a rich sense of light, and the axial length ratio reaches 1:1.67, which is vivid and vivid. Make every departure sparkle. The double-wing side air curtain further improves air flow; the side of the spoiler is extended by 25mm to reduce air turbulence; the shape of the cabin and the lower guard plate of the chassis is optimized to reduce the airflow resistance under the car and improve the grip performance.

Every time I go away from the dust, it is soul-stirring!





Walking into the car, Auchan X5 PLUS adopts a new combat-oriented cockpit design, with the driver-centered layout, just like being in the cockpit of a fighter jet, with a sporty atmosphere. As the 30-inch encircling smart triple screen is illuminated, the passionate and joyful driving experience officially begins. Track mode, exclusive KTV private room, private gym, surround theater-style lounge… The perfect fusion of scenes and sound effects makes each scene full of atmosphere and gives unlimited fun to the limited space.





In order to cope with different aesthetic orientations, Auchan X5 PLUS has also designed two interiors with different styles and materials, “blackened sports model” and “fashionable vitality model”. The “blackened sports model” theme interior uses the suede commonly found on sports cars as design elements, embellished with sporty graphics, reflecting the ultimate sporty style; the “fashion and vitality model” theme interior uses a combination of dark gray + light gray colors Build a profound sense of technology and simplicity, making it more agile and fashionable, so that users can feel the simple but not simple artistic style.

High-energy hard core, clean and neat, this is the ability that young people should have

The Auchan X5 PLUS of the “Powerful New Sports” shows the true qualities of a steel gun. The super comprehensive performance brings excellent power control performance to young people who are keen on driving fun. Whether it is highway cruising or going wild in the countryside, it brings excellent driving fun to young consumers, which not only meets the needs of daily life in the city Driving needs can also become a big toy for young people.





Equipped with Auchan X5 PLUSBlue Whale new generation NE1.5T high-pressure direct injection engine + Blue Whale wet dual-clutch automatic transmissionCombined, the rated power is 138kW, the maximum torque is 300N m, the starting response is only 360ms, and the zero-to-hundred acceleration reaches 7.51s. In addition, the acceleration time of 0-60km/h is only 3.8s, and the acceleration time of 80-120km/h is only 5.6s, whether it is starting or overtaking, it is easy to handle.





Not only that, the whole series of Auchan X5 PLUS is equipped with the unique front McPherson rear multi-link independent suspension as standard, which has good controllability and precise steering. At the same time, thanks to the master-level training of China, Japan and the United States, it has gone through extreme trials from Mohe to Turpan, deserts to rainforests, and passed the severe test of 52 environments and road types + 32 vehicle operating conditions to create a purgatory-level vehicle. Excellent quality, comparable to mainstream joint venture cars. The superior shock absorption performance allows you to always go to the world in a comfortable posture.

Extremely fast, extremely fun, controlled by your heart, this is the happiness that young people should have

In the same class, Auchan X5 PLUS’s “intelligent and interesting new sports” has the advantage of crushing the class. Equipped with OnStyle5.1 smart and happy cockpit, and the support of the strongest car-machine chip in its class from MTK, it brings Auchan X5 PLUS a smoothness comparable to that of a mobile phone, 1s fast boot, 1s lightning networking, and three-screen interactive interface switching without delay Feeling, stuttering, every second, every step of the operation is silky smooth.

The new car also breaks the boundary of man-machine communication. The world‘s first full-scene out-of-car voice allows you to communicate with Auchan X5 PLUS outside the car. Open the door”… More than 20 kinds of voice commands outside the car, smart and interesting, with warm interaction.





Exclusive to the same class50 meters automatic tracking and reversingAccording to the mutual cooperation of ultrasonic radar, visual recognition and angle sensor, it will automatically record the route of the last 50 meters at any time, and can reverse the original road with one key to return, so that you will no longer be afraid of narrow alleys! As for such unique functions at the same level, Auchan X5 PLUS also has ten items such as EaglePilot full-voice automatic parking system, YYDS custom twin image re-engraving, and immersive somatosensory fitness.

In addition, Auchan X5 PLUS also has 10 leading configurations at the same level, including Smart power output mode, FaceID3. , 225 LED light sources and other 10 standard configurations of the whole series, the technological strength can be said to be unique in its class, bringing more convenience and joy to travel.

Extremely quiet, private private room, this is the enjoyment that young people should have

In the hustle and bustle of the city, finding an exclusive quiet space for yourself often becomes a luxury. The “new texture movement” of Auchan X5 PLUS provides you with an unprecedented texture experience.

The 115-point extreme NVH mute solution achieves an idle decibel of only 37.5dB, and a constant speed decibel of only 52dB. High-quality sound-absorbing materials and 360° full coverage without dead angles provide users with a theater-level quiet space.





The quiet space allows the beautiful melody to come into play. The 3D surround Sony sound system allows you to enjoy an audio-visual feast anytime, anywhere. In the comfortable space brought by the 2715mm ultra-long wheelbase, quiet time is no longer scarce.

Conclusion:

Youth is energy! It is believed that this “new sports and intelligence SUV” Auchan X5 PLUS, which combines sports and intelligence, will definitely bring new impacts to the 100,000-class SUV market and provide consumers with younger, more sporty, more intelligent and interesting vehicles. Car purchase options.

and99,900-117,900 yuanThe pre-sale price and 6 major benefits make Auchan X5 PLUS the first quality choice for young people. It is reported that Auchan X5 PLUS has now fully arrived in the store, and we look forward to it bringing us more surprises in the actual experience!

