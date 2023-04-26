Home » Auction of 6-month Bots, yields are increasing
Business

by admin
The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has placed 6 billion six-monthly BOTs with increasing yields. In particular, 2.5 billion euros were placed BOT 365 days 14-02-2024 (reopening), for which demand reached 4.2 billion, which corresponds to a coverage ratio of 1.69. According to the report provided by the Bank of Italy, the weighted average yield settled at 3,430%.

3.5 billion euros were also placed in the reopening of the BOT 182 days 09-29-2023 (reopening). Demand was 5.3 billion, for a coverage ratio of 1.51. The weighted average yield is equal to 3,329%or 25 basis points higher than that of the previous similar auction, which dates back to March 29, 2023. (Teleborsa)

