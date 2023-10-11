Auction rigging for the Beic of Milan, Stefano Boeri investigated with 4 other architects

Listen to the audio version of the article

An alleged bid rigging on the design and construction of the Beic, the international cultural library which should be built in Viale Molise in Milan by 2026, for a value of almost 131 million (of which 13 million paid by the Municipality), largely partly financed by the Pnrr. The accusation falls on five famous architects: Angelo Lunati, Manuela Fantini, Giancarlo Floridi, Cino Zucchi and Stefano Boeri.

The first three are part of the winning team of the project (Onsitestudio), made up of 13 designers, while the best-known names, Zucchi and Boeri, were part of the judging commission.

The investigative hypothesis is that there is incompatibility between the designers and the commission. Among the first investigative elements that leak out are the close professional relationships between Zucchi and the Lunati-Floridi duo, who are colleagues at the Polytechnic and have worked together on numerous projects, and between Tamburelli and Boeri, who worked together on Domus, the magazine directed by Boeri. A series of conflicts of interest are therefore hypothesized that would have influenced the outcome of the tender. At least this is the reconstruction of the Milan prosecutor’s office.

The tax unit of the Milan Financial Police has meanwhile searched the offices of the architects and of the person in charge of the contract of the municipality of Milan, who is not under investigation. Other details could emerge from the analysis of the documents.

«I am calm and confirm my complete willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities to provide all the information in my possession, in order to clarify a situation that I find incredible. By virtue of this, it is not possible for me to provide further statements at the moment”, said Boeri