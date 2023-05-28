Home » Audemars Piguet, Ilaria Resta new CEO. Manager at the head of a 2 billion dollar empire
Audemars Piguet, Ilaria Resta new CEO. Manager at the head of a 2 billion dollar empire

Audemars Piguet, Ilaria Resta new CEO. Manager at the head of a 2 billion dollar empire

AUdemars Piguet, Ilaria Resta new CEO

Audemars Piguet has announced the designation of Ilaria Resta as its new CEO. The executive will join the company in August 2023 and, after a short transition period, will assume the role of CEO on 1 January 2024. Resta will succeed the longtime CEO, François-Henry Bennahmias, who had previously announced his intention to leave Audemars Piguet after nearly three decades.

Bennahmias will remain fully involved until the end of 2023 to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition with the next CEO.

Of Italian-Swiss nationality, Ilaria Resta has previously collaborated with companies such as Firmenich and Procter & Gamble.

“Ilaria Resta will lead Audemars Piguet into the future as we continue to develop our brand, combining tradition with innovation and strengthening our direct link with customers. His proven track record of achieving results through clear strategic thinking will keep the Audemars Piguet legacy relevant for future generations and ensure sustainable growth,” commented Alessandro Bogliolo, President of Audemars Piguet.According to Morgan Stanley estimates, in 2022 Audemars Piguet’s turnover exceeded two billion francs (about two billion euros).

