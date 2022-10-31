Listen to the audio version of the article

This year, one in two Audi sold in Italy is an A3. The latest generation of the model that opened the line of premium compacts almost thirty years ago respects the DNA of the species both with its cutting-edge technological heritage and with the appeal of design. To all this, the A3 now also adds two body variants: a five-door Sportback and a four-door Sedan. In both cases, you can choose from many engines, many of which are electrified, between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions, between manual and dual-clutch gearboxes with six or seven gears and three types of suspension.

Audi A3, there is a version for every need

The Italian range of the A3 is made up of eighty-seven versions and many types of engines. The offer starts with the turbocharged petrol engines with three cylinders of 1 liter with 110 horses and four cylinders of 1.5 liters with 150 horses, alongside those of a similar structure but mild-hybrid at 48V, as well as of 2 liters with 190 horses. The turbodiesel chapter consists of 2-liter units with powers ranging from 116 to 200 horsepower. Then there are two plug-in hybrid proposals, based on the combination of a 1.4-liter turbo engine and an electric unit that offer powers of 204 and 245 horsepower. At the top of the offering are the 2-liter turbo with 310 horsepower that propels the S3 and the overflowing 2.5-liter turbo five-cylinder with 400 horsepower from the Rs3. This version is accompanied by the limited edition of three hundred Performance Edition copies with 407 horsepower, which is also the most powerful and fastest Rs3 ever because it reaches 300 per hour. The picture is completed by the A3 g-tron powered by methane with 131 horsepower, unfortunately in this period the victim of the crazy surge in the price of this gas.

Audi A3, Adas and digitization in quantity

The technological nature of the A3 range is also manifested in the passenger compartment. In fact, the A3 offers the configurable digital instrumentation Virtual Cockpit together with the infotainment system with intelligent personal assistant, an extensive connectivity that alongside Amazon’s Alexa also Car-To-X integrated by the detection of the green wave of traffic lights and the wireless connection for devices. The picture is completed by the numerous standard Adas since the access versions d, which also include the full-LED lights and to which the devices that generate a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system can be added.

Audi A3, the rental cost now changes during the race

The versatility of the A3 is now integrated by the possibility of modulating the long-term rental fee even after signing the contract, modifying some parameters according to the changing needs of mobility. The formula allows you to choose between forty-five combinations of duration and distance for rental in progress. More precisely, five contract duration options are available, ranging from twenty-four to forty-eight months, and nine mileage options, ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 kilometers per year. The result translates into the possibility of defining formulas ranging from 24 months / 20,000 kilometers to 48 months / 200,000 kilometers, which are applicable to all versions. The latter are on sale at prices starting from 29,200 and 30,500 euros in the case of the A3 Sportback and Sedan, from 41,500 euros in the case of the plug-in variants and from 33,300 euros in that of the g-tron and, finally, from 61,750 euros for the RS3.