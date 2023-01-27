Listen to the audio version of the article

The Audi Activesphere concept anticipates the future of the brand with the four rings, anticipating a long list of innovations starting from the variable configuration bodywork, to the on-board augmented reality, to the Sportback-style rear area which can be transformed simply by pressing a button into a open loading platform, autonomous driving and the Audi Dimension, capable of combining the physical and virtual worlds, so as to display digital content integrated in the occupants’ field of vision in real time. Built on the PPE modular platform, it is powered by two engines with a maximum power of 442 horsepower capable of guaranteeing four-wheel drive and guaranteeing a range of 600 kilometers. After the Audi Skysphere roadster and the Sportback Grandsphere, which were presented in 2021, and the Audi Urbansphere space concept, which was unveiled in April 2022, a crossover coupe is now making its debut. Characterized by a length of 4.98 metres, the Audi activesphere concept combines the style of a sports car with high ground clearance and 22-inch off-road wheels. World preview to the public in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 5th.

Given its generous dimensions – 4.98 meters long, 2.07 meters wide and 1.60 meters high – the Audi Cctivesphere concept falls within the high range of electric crossovers. The large passenger compartment and the steeply sloping roof arch ensure the car sporty proportions, which are accompanied by the considerable ground clearance and 22-inch wheels. The latter are fitted with 285/55 off-road tread tires and are characterized by movable segments in correspondence with the spokes: in off-road use they open for optimal ventilation, while on the road they close to favor aerodynamics. A goal to which the cameras that act as rear-view mirrors contribute. The generous wheel arches underline the presence of the electric quattro all-wheel drive and the off-road performance of the car, whose ground clearance can be increased or reduced by 40 mm compared to the standard set-up of 20.8 cm from the ground, respectively favoring mobility off-road or aerodynamics and, consequently, efficiency. The angle of attack, essential for off-road driving, is 18.9 degrees, while the angle of departure is 28.1 degrees. Similar to the Audi Grandsphere concept, the doors fold open. Given the absence of the central pillar, the passenger compartment is immediately presented in all its breadth. The luminous signature of the decidedly sharp front light clusters recalls the brand logo of the four rings. By enlarging and isolating the intersection between the rings, two for each projector, a pupil called the “Audi eye” is generated. The latter, similarly to what was introduced by Urbansphere, varies in shape and intensity according to the ride on asphalt or off-road. The daytime running lights and taillights use ultra-thin microLEDs for reference precision and contrast.

Internal Activesphere

In contrast to the exterior design, right angles and vertical and horizontal surfaces dominate the interior of the Audi activesphere. By opting for autonomous driving, the steering wheel and pedals disappear.

The dashboard, even with active autonomous driving, has the appearance of a full-width soundbar equipped with adaptive ventilation vents. If the driver wishes to take control of the car, the steering wheel rotates out, while the instrument panel moves closer to the driver. The MMI touchless satellite, positioned along the door panels, can be managed using gestural commands or, with active autonomous driving, thanks to the combination of gaze detection and gestural input. The clear-coated console integrates multiple storage compartments and an on-board minibar; partially replicated on the roof, it houses four AR viewers.

Audi Dimension with augmented reality glasses

The Audi Activesphere brings to the debut the innovative management concept of on-board functions and information called Audi Dimension. At the heart of the system, which combines the physical and virtual worlds to create mixed reality, are augmented reality glasses. The system brings displays and touch surfaces, not perceptible to the naked eye, into the driver’s field of vision. The user can therefore benefit from multiple tools and virtual contents. And focusing on information, showing interest, the system provides further details. The information contents thus become elements capable of reacting to gestural commands. The driver’s hand, for example, can follow the line of sight to scroll through the car’s functions, while the user interface – i.e. the virtual display generated by the viewer – reacts to gestures like a conventional screen. In addition, virtual controls, such as digitally replicated satellites in the doors, adaptively position themselves in space, encouraging interaction with the driver. The different (virtual) elements appear only when the user needs them, and their operation is as intuitive as in the real world. On the contrary, the management of the commands becomes even more immediate: the car functions follow a pertinent logic, finding their location near the elements to which they refer. An example? The climate control controls float in front of the vents, while the sound management panel floats above the speaker. In off-road mode, for example, it is possible to overlay 3D topography on the real landscape displaying navigation and destination information, while during the journey Car-to-X alerts relating to traffic situations or the presence of ice they graft into the real world, becoming perceivable with an immediacy and clarity hitherto unknown. The occupants of the passenger compartment access personalized content via the viewers. While the driver is behind the wheel and concentrating on driving, passengers can prepare tasks for once at their destination, manage climate control, browse a selection of music tracks or even project virtual displays along the dashboard and console to access to web content. And since the sensors for mixed reality detect the internal spaces to the millimeter, the virtual layouts can be superimposed and used according to individual needs. The close connection between those who wear Audi visors and the ecosystem of the four rings goes beyond the car. For example, it becomes possible to plan a trip during a massage, book a maintenance intervention during the lunch break or receive assistance in the most disparate situations: on skis, displaying the ideal itinerary for moving from one slope to another, or by bicycle , orienting along the cycle paths. At the same time, information about the car, range and charging stations is accessible both inside and outside the car, including weather and safety alerts, such as in the event of abnormal tire pressure.