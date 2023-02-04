Built, as mentioned, on the Ppe modular platform, it is powered by two engines with a maximum power of 442 horsepower capable of guaranteeing four-wheel drive and guaranteeing a range of 600 kilometers.

Characterized by a length of 4.98 metres, the Audi activesphere concept combines the style of a sports car with high ground clearance and 22-inch off-road wheels.

Listen to the Activesphere concept Dimension

Given its generous dimensions – 4.98 meters long, 2.07 meters wide and 1.60 meters high – the Audi Cctivesphere concept falls within the high range of electric crossovers. The large passenger compartment and the steeply sloping roof arch ensure the car sporty proportions, which are accompanied by the considerable ground clearance and 22-inch wheels. The latter mount 285/55 off-road tread tires and are characterized by movable segments in correspondence with the spokes: in off-road use they open for optimal ventilation, while on the road they close to favor aerodynamics. A goal to which the cameras that act as rear-view mirrors contribute. The generous wheel arches underline the presence of the electric quattro all-wheel drive and the off-road performance of the car, whose ground clearance can be increased or reduced by 40 mm compared to the standard set-up of 20.8 cm from the ground, respectively favoring mobility off-road or aerodynamics and, consequently, efficiency. The angle of attack, essential for off-road driving, is 18.9 degrees, while the angle of departure is 28.1 degrees. Similar to the Audi Grandsphere concept, the doors fold open. Given the absence of the central pillar, the passenger compartment is immediately presented in all its breadth. The luminous signature of the decidedly sharp front light clusters recalls the brand logo of the four rings. By enlarging and isolating the intersection between the rings, two for each projector, a pupil called the “Audi eye” is generated. The latter, similarly to what was introduced by Urbansphere, varies in shape and intensity according to the ride on asphalt or off-road. The daytime running lights and taillights use ultra-thin microLEDs for reference precision and contrast.

Internal Activesphere

In contrast to the exterior design, right angles and vertical and horizontal surfaces dominate the interior of the Audi activesphere. By opting for autonomous driving, the steering wheel and pedals disappear.

The dashboard, even with active autonomous driving, has the appearance of a full-width soundbar equipped with adaptive ventilation vents. If the driver wishes to take control of the car, the steering wheel rotates out, while the instrument panel moves closer to the driver. The MMI touchless satellite, positioned along the door panels, can be managed using gestural commands or, with active autonomous driving, thanks to the combination of gaze detection and gestural input. The clear-coated console integrates multiple storage compartments and an on-board minibar; partially replicated on the roof, it houses four AR viewers.