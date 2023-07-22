Audi and Porsche: Zoff because of new battery cells in the VW group

The logo of the automobile manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) on a factory building in Wolfsburg. dpa

In the future, Volkswagen wants to cover half of its battery cell needs with its own production. The Wolfsburg-based company founded the battery company PowerCo for this purpose. The PowerCo has recently achieved a technical breakthrough in the cell that could reduce the cost of the cell by up to 50 percent and thus the cost of the entire vehicle. The cells are so popular within the group that they are already fully booked before series production – and cause trouble between the group brands such as Audi and Porsche.

Volkswagen recently made a technological breakthrough that could give the group a significant lead over the competition in the electric segment. It’s about the battery cell and the VW subsidiary PowerCo. From 2025, it will produce battery cells for the brands of the Volkswagen Group in Salzgitter and later also in Spain and Canada, but also for the rest of the market.

Their latest coup is the dry coating of the cell. The current industry standard is that electrodes for electric cars are coated with a moist, solvent-based paste that has to be dried using a great deal of energy. This step is omitted with dry coating. As a result, the costs for the battery cell can be reduced by up to 50 percent once production has ramped up, economies of scale have set in and raw material prices have softened. The entire e-car could become several hundred euros cheaper as a result.