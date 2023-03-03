Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi has announced the new MIB 3 feature set for June, which will be available initially on select models and then be rolled out across the entire range. It is an app store that can be accessed directly via the MMI multimedia interface. The app store was developed in cooperation with Cariad, the software company of the Volkswagen Group and aims to increase the digitization of Audi vehicles.

Audi, you will be able to download the app automatically

With the new store it will be possible to download apps directly and independently on the MMI, eliminating the detour via a smartphone. The new app store uses an Audi hardware module the size of a USB flash drive which itself is loaded with an open source operating system that allows access to apps in the car. All selected apps can be installed in the MMI system without the need for a smartphone.

Audi to launch the Amazon Music and Spotify apps

The new store will offer a wide variety of apps, including music, video, games, navigation, parking and charging, productivity, weather and news. At launch, the store will feature apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. The app package will be tailored to the markets and the apps will be added accordingly. You will be able to access the store from a separate MMI panel and additional apps will be inserted in the MMI for safe use and, therefore, also for driving.

Audi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain operational

The apps require a data connection established via an integrated SIM permanently installed in the vehicle. For Audi owners in Europe, costs that arise from using the cellular network will be billed via data volumes with Cubic Telecom with the first 25 gigabytes being free. In the meantime, however, Audi models will continue to support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems with the smartphone interface option.

Audi, the new infotainment for all the brands of the VW group

The Audi App Store will be available from June in some models equipped with the latest MIB 3 software cluster, starting with the Audi A3, A4 and A5, Q5, A6 and A7, A8 with internal combustion engines, but also with the 100% electric Q8 E -Tron and Audi E-Tron GT. It must be said that the functionality will later be extended to other Audi models as early as this year. The new store will subsequently support the models of the other brands that are part of the Volkswagen group.