Audi at Design Week: the future on display at the House of Progress

Human values ​​at the center of everything. This is the message behind the Audi installation which includes twenty-two monoliths in mirrored steel arranged in a circular way that stand out towards the sky which is a suggestive image that captures the attention of the visitor to the Audi House of Progress, the creative hub of the four rings that will liven up the Milan Design Week until 23 April. The installation, called “The Domino Act”, is at the heart of Audi’s presence at the Fuorisalone and is located in Corso Venezia 11.

Sustainability expressed through the game of dominoes

The centrality underlined by the project of the designer Gabriele Chiave (with the creative collective Controvento) artistically reinterprets the concept of sustainability through that of the game of dominoes, to underline how the decision in a strategic area can trigger a virtuous process impacting on others. Indeed, the installation takes up the theme of the Design Re-Evolution exhibition event by Interni, with which Audi is celebrating its tenth year of partnership and of which it is co-producer. Added to this is the concept of circular economy which underpins Audi progress, understood as saving resources, conserving and recycling materials during production. The closed cycles of raw materials with a high energy impact (aluminium, water, plastic, glass, paper, steel) are thus represented, recalled by tactile displays present within the installation.

The installation underlines the importance of placing human values ​​at the center of everything, as metaphorically represented by the Audi skysphere concept, the futuristic full electric roadster with a variable wheelbase which makes its absolute debut for the Italian public and is placed at the center of the project , a clear reference to the anthropocentric approach of the Ingolstadt brand in the design of the cars and a symbol of how technological progress and emotion can arise from a totally sustainable strategy based on the circular economy.

Light as an artistic and emotional expression

The installation “The Domino Act” is also a celebration of light as a primary element. From morning to night, the element of light is celebrated as an artistic and emotional expression. The square becomes an enormous canvas on which to paint new landscapes, thanks to the monoliths that create a play of light and shadow. The reflective surfaces of the monoliths and the roof of the installation create a multiplication effect of people and the surrounding greenery, thus constantly reminding visitors that acting together is much more effective than acting alone, and that progress towards a more sustainable world can starting with the single. In this way, a multi-sensory experience of lights and sounds developed in collaboration with the Sound Agency Smider is staged, which makes the installation alive and constantly evolving, accompanying visitors on an engaging journey into the future of the planet.

And the centrality of man is also confirmed by the materials used for the impressive creative work: the entire installation is based on a metal skeleton assembled on site and all the materials that make up the work of art are natural and respectful of the environment , from the spruce wood coming from a traced supply chain in which each tree is registered, grown and cut down, to the paint itself, used for both interiors and exteriors, solvent-free and dilutable in water, from gravel for the flooring to ‘stainless steel of monoliths, a material with great potential in the sustainable design market, infinitely recyclable and highly recoverable until the end of its life cycle.