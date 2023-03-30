Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ingolstadt brand confirms its presence at the Milan Design Week from 17 to 23 April and has chosen Piazza del Quadrilatero, the private courtyard with public access, of Portrait Milano, the hotel of the Florentine hospitality brand Lungarno, as the venue for the House of Progress Collection, belonging to the historic Ferragamo family.

Audi’s vision of the future: the design re-evolution

At the center of the exhibition space will be the installation The Domino Act by designer Gabriele Chiave with Controvento, the creative collective born in 2022 that works on a wide range of design and art direction projects, and of which Chiave himself is a co-founder . The installation is made up of 22 monoliths arranged in a circle that interact with the surrounding environment and with light: it is the artistic reinterpretation of the concept of sustainability through that of dominoes to underline how a decision in a strategic area can trigger a virtuous process impacting on others.

The installation, an interpretation of the Design Re-Evolution theme, takes up the concept of circular economy which underlies Audi progress, understood as saving resources, conserving and recycling materials during production. The closed cycles of raw materials with a high energy impact (aluminium, water, plastic, glass, paper, steel) are thus represented, also referred to by the tactile displays present within the installation.

Audi skysphere concept: la roadster full electric in anteprima italiana

In the courtyard, at the center of the installation, the Audi skysphere concept will be exhibited, the futuristic full electric roadster with variable wheelbase that will make its absolute debut for the Italian public, to show how technological progress and emotion can arise from a totally sustainable approach based on the circular economy.

Building on the partnership that has linked the Brand to the MonteNapoleone Association since 2014, Audi’s entry into the future of mobility is also underlined by the presence in Via Montenapoleone of the Audi SQ8 e-tron, a preview for the Italian public. Audi SQ8 is the sports version of the Audi Q8 e-tron, the evolution of the first Audi car produced with zero emissions and the first electric car of the brand with the four rings.