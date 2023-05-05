Audi: Audi CEO Markus Duesmann warns of the new Euro 7 emissions standard

Markus Duesmann, head of the car manufacturer Audi in Ingolstadt, puts into perspective earlier statements on the introduction of a speed limit on motorways and warns against hasty introduction of the planned European emissions standard.

Dhe boss of the car manufacturer Audi, Markus Duesmann, warns against a quick introduction of the planned European emission standard Euro 7. The rules proposed by the EU Commission are “not implementable” by 2025, he says in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG. “It would massively jeopardize employment in Germany.” Not only would the car manufacturers be overwhelmed, but also the registration authorities. Therefore, a revision is required.

Duesmann also puts into perspective earlier statements on the introduction of a general speed limit on motorways. He “didn’t advocate it, just said it would be an option if we ran out of oil,” he says. “Everyone knows that Germany is a free country – and the speed limit is a symbol of this freedom. Instead, we should rather choose intelligent solutions to ensure a better flow of traffic.” In his view, that would be the greater lever for reducing CO₂ emissions in the transport sector.

With a view to Audi entering Formula 1 from 2026, Duesmann emphasizes the importance of synthetic fuels. Motor sports will still need liquid fuels for a while due to the higher energy density. “For this we use e-fuels from sustainable energy sources and no longer from crude oil. Such e-fuels will also play an important role for society in the future.”

The Audi boss does not see a contradiction in his own strategy of only offering electric cars from 2033 in the entry. “If you look at Formula 1 as a development platform for electric machines and batteries with high performance and combustion engines with the highest efficiency, then society will also make significant progress.”