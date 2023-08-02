Audi, BMW and Mercedes: another 354 million euros for Here Technologies

Accurate maps are particularly important for autonomous driving. Jason Marz/Getty Images

The German car manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes have provided the Here Technologies map service, in which they acquired a majority stake a few years ago, with an additional 354 million euros, according to the Handelsblatt.

With this they want to solve the liquidity problems of the company. 91 million euros are to strengthen Here’s equity. The rest is for a loan due.

Here is currently not profitable, the company has even made a loss of 1.7 billion euros since 2016. Even the investors BMW and Mercedes don’t rely on Here in their cars.

The map service provider Here Technologies was the hope of the German car manufacturer to oust Google Maps from the cockpit. The companies bought Here in 2016 for 2.6 billion euros. The investment should also pay off with the trend towards autonomous driving, where maps are extremely important. But in 2023 the reality is different: Here is not profitable and the German car manufacturers have to make additional money.

The card service has liquidity problems and has to pay back millions of dollars in loans like this Handelsblatt reported. Therefore, Audi, BMW and Mercedes have each provided 118 million euros – for a “strategic realignment and refinancing” of Here, according to the latest quarterly report from Mercedes. A Here spokesman confirmed the figures and spoke of measures taken to “improve the balance sheet”.

Here Technologies needs help paying off a loan

Of the total of around 354 million euros, 91 million euros will be used to strengthen equity. The remaining amount will be used to replace a loan that Here was unable to repay on her own, according to the Handelsblatt.

read too

“Because of 100 million additional costs per factory per year”: VW and Mercedes prefer to build battery factories in these countries instead of in Germany

One of Here’s core problems is that sales have fallen by around a fifth since 2016. In 2022 that was 928 million euros. In addition, Here has consistently posted losses since 2016. The minus is now almost 1.7 billion euros, according to the Handelsblatt.

However, the company also generated positive news in 2022. Here was able to win new orders worth two billion euros. This corresponds to an increase of 65 percent compared to 2021 and is a new booking record, writes the Handelsblatt. In addition, Here wants to offer the new map technology “Unimap” from 2024. Changes in the real world should be able to be transferred to the maps within 24 hours.

BMW and Mercedes hardly rely on Here themselves

Here is currently used in the Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series, but both companies are now using other map providers. BMW has recently started using products from the US company Mapbox. Mercedes announced in February to integrate Google Maps into its vehicles.

A month after the Mercedes and Google announcement, longtime Here CEO Edzard Overbeek resigned.

read too

Thousands of Tesla owners reveal how satisfied they really are with their Model 3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

