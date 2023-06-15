Home » Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher returns without job cuts
Business

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher returns without job cuts

by admin
Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher returns without job cuts

Duesmann has declared the China business a top priority. Since March alone, the 53-year-old has traveled to the People’s Republic three times, and more visits are planned. Audi works in China with the manufacturers FAW and SAIC together; a plant in Changchun for electric cars is currently being built together with FAW. Part of the China strategy is to localize some electric models there earlier than originally planned. “We are reacting to the enormous dynamics in the market,” said Duesmann.

Also read: VW, Mercedes, BMW and Co. – this is how German car manufacturers are currently doing in China

The most recent auto show in Shanghai – after the Corona standstill of the past few years – caused a stir among German car manufacturers. The fair has shown that the German car manufacturers are lagging behind the Chinese manufacturers despite their best efforts, said Thomas Luk, car expert and partner of the management consultancy Kearney. The Chinese, on the other hand, developed the vehicle as a complete package that had to fit the lifestyle. They offer innovative room concepts and state-of-the-art digital functions with artificial intelligence.

See also  Pepsi: 3rd quarter earnings and revenue better than expected. The giant improves its outlook in 2022

You may also like

The Unified Patent Court is under way

Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a...

Will there be another rate cut? – Wall...

Resolution 20 of 06/12/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Peugeot 408 leasing: This is the best offer

Cinecittà World aims to grow with the history...

National Bureau of Statistics: Since the beginning of...

Chad: moving forward with the project for the...

Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large...

Paola Ferrari: “De Benedetti-Silvio? The honor of arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy