Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher returns without job cuts

Duesmann has declared the China business a top priority. Since March alone, the 53-year-old has traveled to the People’s Republic three times, and more visits are planned. Audi works in China with the manufacturers FAW and SAIC together; a plant in Changchun for electric cars is currently being built together with FAW. Part of the China strategy is to localize some electric models there earlier than originally planned. “We are reacting to the enormous dynamics in the market,” said Duesmann.

The most recent auto show in Shanghai – after the Corona standstill of the past few years – caused a stir among German car manufacturers. The fair has shown that the German car manufacturers are lagging behind the Chinese manufacturers despite their best efforts, said Thomas Luk, car expert and partner of the management consultancy Kearney. The Chinese, on the other hand, developed the vehicle as a complete package that had to fit the lifestyle. They offer innovative room concepts and state-of-the-art digital functions with artificial intelligence.