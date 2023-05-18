Audi celebrates 40 years of the sports division

Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost 40 years have passed since 10 October 1983 when Audi Sport, as the sports division with the four rings is known today, was born under the name of “quattro”.

For the Ingolstadt-based brand, cars that bear the red diamond bring performance, prestige and exclusivity to the limit of what is technically achievable without giving up everyday usability.

The Audi Sport division can boast over 250,000 cars produced in the last decade and more than 400 sports titles won. The celebrations for the 40th anniversary will start at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, scheduled from 18-21 May. Thanks to the convincing characteristics of the track, the Nordschleife is not only a sporting challenge, but also the ideal testing ground for developing the cars born under the Audi Sport star. Each new model with the R and RS caption covers thousands of kilometers along the Eifel circuit: the Nürburgring is the most difficult track in the world and for the Ingolstadt technicians it is a magical place and is perfect for kicking off the celebrations of the 40th anniversary.

The Nordschleife is also considered a mecca for motorsport enthusiasts. And the 24 Hours represents the very essence of motor sport. At the same time, the Nürburgring is crucial for the development of Audi Sport cars. All Audi Sport models are pushed to the limit at the Ring before they reach series production.

In forty years, Audi Sport has written many chapters of a success story. Passion and team spirit have accompanied exciting projects and high performance prototypes, on the one hand developed up to mass production so as to excite customers, on the other destined to reap successes in competitions.