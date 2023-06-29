Audi CEO Duesmann fired: He continues to collect so many millions

Markus Duesmann is leaving Audi as CEO. Picture Alliance / Collage: Business Insider (Dominik Schmitt)

The car manufacturer Audi has relieved its CEO Markus Duesmann of his duties. The former VW chief strategist Gernot Döllner takes over for him.

According to information from Business Insider, Duesmann will be given a consulting contract.

As a result, he will continue to collect his salary in the millions until the end of his contract in 2025. In 2022 it was around 4.8 million euros. He could still pocket a total of around ten million euros.

Bang in Ingolstadt: car company Audi throws out its CEO Markus Duesmann. Business Insider found out on the sidelines of today’s board meeting. The controversial Duesmann has to vacate his post on September 1st, after which he will only act as a consultant for the German carmaker.

read too

“Huge mistake that the contract was extended”: why the owner families Porsche and Piëch fired VW boss Diess

According to business insider information, his successor will be a man from Wolfsburg: Gernot Döllner, VW chief strategist and close confidant of CEO Oliver Blume. Döllner has been in charge of product and group strategy and the general secretariat in the Volkswagen Group since 2021. He studied mechanical engineering and joined Volkswagen in 1993. He held several managerial positions at Porsche AG, including being responsible for the Panamera series.

The new Audi CEO: Gernot Döllner. Volkswagen

Only consultants, but still millions in salary

According to Business Insider, Duesmann will continue to collect his CEO salary even though he has to vacate his post. According to the remuneration report, this was 4.823 million euros last year. His contract runs until the end of 2025. According to this, he is still entitled to almost ten million euros.

read too

“This is just the beginning”: Open power struggle between IG Metall and Tesla bosses in the factory in Grünheide

However, it is questionable how much he actually has to do for this consulting job. In larger companies, it is quite common to continue to provide managers with consultancy contracts. This is nothing new for the VW Group, which also includes Audi. Last year, the company had relieved the long-standing VW boss Herbert Diess of his post and hired him as a consultant.

There has been speculation in the industry for a few days about Duesmann’s imminent dismissal. The manager has been criticized for weeks for not getting the group’s important profit maker on track. Internal critics accused Duesmann of not advancing electric mobility quickly enough, as the “Handelsblatt” recently reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

