Audi, circularity and innovation in sustainability strategies

Audi celebrates 10 years of presence at the design week which ends tomorrow, an event born as the Fuorisalone of the furniture fair and becomes a kermesse where car brands have assumed a role of weight. And this year, in fact, there will be Peugeot with the 9X8 racing car from Le Mans with the livery created by the Spanish artist J. Demsky and Lexus, with its design awards that are real innovations and not the bizarre lucubrations of self-styled intellectuals , the same ones who pontificate on sustainability and soft and green mobility and then move during the MDW only with the flagships and vans of the NCC which, then, park in a double row.

Real sustainability, and not a facade, instead the one exhibited by Audi in the days of Milan, where the house of the four years, as part of its laboratory of ideas, House of Progress 2023, spoke of the future, of electrification, future industry, circular economy without forgetting the car product. In fact, Audi exhibited the new electric SUV SQ8 Sportback e-tron and above all the Skysphere concept, a revolutionary roadster with variable wheelbase, inserted in the installation “The Domino Act” by Gabriele Chiave which symbolizes the chain of actions indispensable for making the circular economy.

The Audi Skysphere roadstear lithium-ion concept car with variable wheelbase inserted in the installation. «The Domino Act» by Gabriele Chiave

The Ingolstadt-based company, the only premium brand with an electric range whose production is carbon neutral, illustrated the key points and results of its strategy for reducing climate-changing emissions through the use of renewables, regeneration of materials and the adoption of closed cycle. In this way it reduces the impact deriving from the use of raw materials whose treatment is highly energy-intensive. 41% of the electricity used in production processes now comes from renewable sources. In his program Mission:Zero tense .

In Audi’s strategy, the electric car is an element of the sustainability value chain which, in order to be truly such, must involve all processes. Through the radical decarbonisation of its activities, the company aims to reduce its environmental impact by 50% by 2030 compared to 2018. With 28 billion in investments, by 2025 all the plants will have completed the conversion to carbon neutrality. The circular economy is already producing significant results. The Mission:Zero initiatives avoided the emission of 480,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2021 (equal to the carbon footprint of a city of 70,000 inhabitants), while the closed cycle of aluminum has saved a total of 525,000 tonnes of CO2 since 2017.