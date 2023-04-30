Home » Audi, circularity and innovation in sustainability strategies
Business

Audi, circularity and innovation in sustainability strategies

by admin
Audi, circularity and innovation in sustainability strategies

Audi celebrates 10 years of presence at the design week which ends tomorrow, an event born as the Fuorisalone of the furniture fair and becomes a kermesse where car brands have assumed a role of weight. And this year, in fact, there will be Peugeot with the 9X8 racing car from Le Mans with the livery created by the Spanish artist J. Demsky and Lexus, with its design awards that are real innovations and not the bizarre lucubrations of self-styled intellectuals , the same ones who pontificate on sustainability and soft and green mobility and then move during the MDW only with the flagships and vans of the NCC which, then, park in a double row.

Real sustainability, and not a facade, instead the one exhibited by Audi in the days of Milan, where the house of the four years, as part of its laboratory of ideas, House of Progress 2023, spoke of the future, of electrification, future industry, circular economy without forgetting the car product. In fact, Audi exhibited the new electric SUV SQ8 Sportback e-tron and above all the Skysphere concept, a revolutionary roadster with variable wheelbase, inserted in the installation “The Domino Act” by Gabriele Chiave which symbolizes the chain of actions indispensable for making the circular economy.

The Audi Skysphere roadstear lithium-ion concept car with variable wheelbase inserted in the installation. «The Domino Act» by Gabriele Chiave

The Ingolstadt-based company, the only premium brand with an electric range whose production is carbon neutral, illustrated the key points and results of its strategy for reducing climate-changing emissions through the use of renewables, regeneration of materials and the adoption of closed cycle. In this way it reduces the impact deriving from the use of raw materials whose treatment is highly energy-intensive. 41% of the electricity used in production processes now comes from renewable sources. In his program Mission:Zero tense .

See also  Mini Milano-Iulm partnership to enhance young talents

In Audi’s strategy, the electric car is an element of the sustainability value chain which, in order to be truly such, must involve all processes. Through the radical decarbonisation of its activities, the company aims to reduce its environmental impact by 50% by 2030 compared to 2018. With 28 billion in investments, by 2025 all the plants will have completed the conversion to carbon neutrality. The circular economy is already producing significant results. The Mission:Zero initiatives avoided the emission of 480,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2021 (equal to the carbon footprint of a city of 70,000 inhabitants), while the closed cycle of aluminum has saved a total of 525,000 tonnes of CO2 since 2017.

Find out more

You may also like

National Energy Administration: In the first quarter, the...

The pension will increase in July: you should...

IG Metall boss calls for a four-day week...

Two new cases of sexual violence reported. Milan...

National Bureau of Statistics: In March, the operating...

FTX bankruptcy – one-off fraud or portent for...

Vw ID.7, the flagship with 700 km of...

ProReal Private 4 Exclusive Offer Ending Soon!

Meloni: “Cdm May 1st is uneducational? So Landini...

U.S. economic growth drops to 1.1% in first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy