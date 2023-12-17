Audi: Driver says the Pre Sense function almost killed her

Audi’s Pre Sense technology takes over the brakes when it detects a potential emergency. picture alliance / Getty

An Audi driver claims her car’s driver assistance system almost killed her.

The driver said the car recognized a threat and stopped in the middle of a busy highway.

New safety technologies have reduced the number of accidents, but mistakes have left companies facing lawsuits.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

An Audi owner has claimed her vehicle’s collision detection technology put her family’s lives in danger when the car suddenly stopped in the middle of a motorway. “Audi, explains that?” wrote the woman in one TikTok-Beitrag with dashcam footage of the incident.

“Our car stopped in the middle of the highway because your Pre Sense function wasn’t working. Apparently this has happened to a lot of other people and you almost killed me and my entire family.” In the description of the video, the woman wrote that she was in the car with her husband, dog and four-month-old child.

Pre Sense is Audi’s collision avoidance technology designed to detect potential hazards around the vehicle. It prepares the brakes for emergency braking or ensures that the car is slowed down if nothing happens.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

But some comments also said that she tried to change lanes at a dangerous time – and that the car actually saved her. The woman then said in one second TikTok, she was trying to react to the reckless driving of another car. “To everyone who asks why we changed lanes: First of all, we didn’t change lanes, we swerved to the left because the car behind us was threatening to drive up and swerved to the right,” she wrote.

New safety technologies have reduced the number of accidents

Experts say widespread use of fully self-driving vehicles is still decades away. Nevertheless, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are now part of the standard software in newer vehicles. These safety features include blind spot detection, traffic sign detection and driver fatigue detection. But automatic emergency braking and collision intervention are also part of assistance systems.

Sea einer Studie des Insurance Institute for Highway Safety The accident rate when changing lanes with vehicles that have blind spot monitoring is 14 percent lower than with vehicles without this technology. However, errors in the technologies mean that car manufacturers have to go to court. Tesla is facing multiple lawsuits over accidents related to its Autosteer feature. Self-driving car startup Cruise recently recalled its entire vehicle fleet after an accident involving a pedestrian.

In 2022, another Audi driver claimed that the Pre Sense technology in his Audi Q8 caused his seatbelt to tighten so much that his lung collapsed. This was reported by the “Miami New Times„.

Audi did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of normal working hours.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Facebook

X

