New evolution for the Q4 e-tron range. The Ingolstadt brand updates the software that allows an increase of up to 135 kW of maximum charging power in direct current (DC) of the variants with 82 kW battery. Furthermore, it is also possible to opt for the battery protection function which establishes 80% of the battery capacity as the replenishment threshold.

New Plug & Charge feature – no tabs or apps

No less relevant is the enabling of the Plug & Charge function thanks to which the cars automatically obtain authorization for the charging station and start the operation without the need for any card or app. Authentication takes place via encrypted communication when the charging cable is connected and the process starts without further action. Invoicing is just as automated, with no physical payment instruments.

The new update brings advantages for both public and domestic charging. The “Preferred charging time” function helps to schedule refueling at home in the most convenient time slots, for example at night. In addition, charging planning via the car or the myAudi app makes alternating current (AC) operation even more efficient: if you opt for pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment in winter, the required energy is supplied by an external source such as the home wallbox or the public column.

At the same time, the updated thermal management system software optimizes consumption by adapting battery conditioning according to the outside temperature and the state of charge.

Expansion of Audi Connect services

The software update dedicated to the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron also expands the audiconnect service portfolio. In fact, it allows users to create customized profiles, saving both navigation data and recent destinations, and opens up the possibility of using the e-tron trip planner remotely, via the myAudi app, to define a route , refills included, and send it directly to the car. The myAudi app can also be used to locate the parking position.