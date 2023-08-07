Audi: End of company cars for sales people – digital instead

In the future, salespeople should use vehicles from the fleet. Getty Images

The car manufacturer Audi is getting rid of company cars for salespeople. This is reported by the “Automobilwoche”.

In the future, field staff should remain in digital contact with customers.

There is still a fleet of vehicles for urgent visits.

For a long time, it was an incentive for many employees when the company made a company car available. This is also the case in sales, where it was common to visit customers with the company car.

But those times are over. At least for the car manufacturer Audi. As the “automobile week“ reported that the field staff should be able to do without a company car in the future.

Necessary visits with the vehicle pool

Instead, the dealers should be looked after digitally. A “vehicle pool” should be used for necessary visits.

The salespeople are unlikely to be enthusiastic about the new plans. But the dealers on the other side aren’t fans either. One of them, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the “Automobilwoche”: The success of the brand was based on the trust between the dealer and the sales force.

