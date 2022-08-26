Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi in Formula 1 since 2026. On the occasion of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, the manufacturer from Ingolstadt made official its presence in the top open-wheel championship. Determining factors for Audi’s participation in Formula 1 are the new technical rules, which will apply from 2026 and which provide for a higher level of electrification than today’s standard and the use of innovative sustainable fuels. Formula 1 has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Another fundamental point comes from the necessary investments: the current maximum cost for the teams, from 2023 will be accompanied by a budget cap for power unit manufacturers . Before the end of the year

Audi will announce the team with which it will line up at the start in 2026; among the insiders there is rumor of a possible collaboration with Sauber and the purchase of the team by Audi is not yet certain. In the past there was talk of the possible purchase of the McLaren team, with relative official denial of the English team

Audi, electrified Formula 1

From 2026, the electric power of the power units, consisting of an electric motor, a battery, the management electronics and a combustion engine, will increase significantly compared to the current units. The electric motor will be almost as powerful as the thermal engine, featuring an output of around 400 kW (544 hp). The highly efficient 1.6-liter turbo engines will use an innovative sustainable fuel; a fundamental requirement for Audi to enter Formula 1.

Power Unit Audi F1

The power unit of the four rings will be built at the Audi Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, not far from the AUDI AG headquarters in Ingolstadt. “For the development and production of the Formula 1 engine we will draw on the valuable experience of our engineers, we will continue to invest in the Competence Center and we will hire highly qualified professionals,” says Julius Seebach, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH and Head of International Sports Activities of the Brand. Seebach has planned and integrated entry into Formula 1 in the process of redefining Audi sporting activity. There are already test benches in Neuburg to test F1 engines, electric powertrains and batteries. Further adjustments in terms of workforce and infrastructure are underway: by the end of the year everything will be ready to start the adventure in Formula 1. A dedicated company, wholly owned by Audi Sport, has recently been created for the development of the power unit. . Adam Baker will take over the management of this company and the F1 project as CEO. Baker, an engineer by training, has already held multiple positions of responsibility for constructors and teams in the sports field. Before joining Audi in 2021, he worked for the FIA ​​for three years

Audi, Farewell to the LMDh project

Audi Sport will concentrate its efforts and resources for the benefit of the Formula 1 program and consequently discontinue the LMDh project. The sports division recently suspended development of the car for endurance racing. In addition to supporting sporty customers, Audi Sport will continue to refine the Audi RS Q e-tron prototype which will take part in the Dakar. In 2023, the goal is overall victory in the toughest rally raid in the world.