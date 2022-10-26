Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi takes another step towards participation in the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship.

The House of the Four Rings has chosen Sauber as its strategic partner and intends to acquire a stake in the Swiss group. The partnership will see the historic Swiss team compete as an Audi official team from 2026, using the power unit developed by the four rings for the premier class of motorsport.

After the announcement at the end of August of the entry into Formula 1 starting from 2026, the definition of the strategic partner represents a further milestone in view of the participation of the House of the four rings in the premier class of motorsport. With 30 years of racing experience, Sauber is one of the most appreciated teams and with the greatest know-how in Formula 1. While the Audi power unit will be built at the Audi Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Sauber will develop the car at the site in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Sauber will also be responsible for planning and managing the racing activities.Audi Sport has already used the Sauber Group’s wind tunnel in Hinwil on a regular basis, just under a four-hour drive from the Ingolstadt headquarters, during the years of triumphs in Le Mans and the development of the Class 1 car for the DTM. The development of the power unit, consisting of an electric motor, a battery, the management electronics and the combustion engine, is already underway at the Audi Formula Racing plant GmbH in Neuburg an der Donau.

Over 120 specialists are already working on the project. “Sauber is an outstanding partner for the use of the Audi power unit,” says Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH. “We look forward to partnering with a highly experienced team that has contributed to the evolution of Formula 1 through multiple eras. Together, starting from 2026, we want to write a new chapter of success. ”The work plan for the debut in the race in 2026 is characterized by a decidedly tight pace.