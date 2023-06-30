Audi in the storm, change driving. Döllner takes over from Duesmann

Listen to the audio version of the article

Turnover at the top in Audi (Volkswagen group). From 1 September 2020, Gernot Döllner, 53, currently head of product strategy at the VW Group, will be the new CEO of the automaker, taking over from Markus Duesmann (54), who has been in charge since 1 April 2020. Döllner will also lead the other three brands of the premium (or progressive) group, which includes Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati.

“I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi. He brought great foresight and vision into planning and key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build its future further on these cornerstones,” said Audi Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Doss, adding: “Right now, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen Audi’s product strategy. company and its position in key markets. Together with the entire board of management, he will add the next chapter to the successful implementation of Audi’s strategy ».

The decision comes after a period of strong tensions in the group and within Audi. The restructuring of the corporate organization initiated by Duesmann had aroused criticism in the Board of Directors and strong clashes with top management.

For the CEO of Volkswagen Group, Oliver Blume, the change of management in Audi is certainly an important step forward in the reorganization of the group illustrated during the recent Capital Markets Day. A few weeks ago Blume had targeted the Four Rings as they were judged below their potential. “In Gernot Dollner, we are recruiting a manager with extensive group and product experience who will now develop and lead Audi’s strategy,” Hans Dieter Potsch, chairman of the supervisory board of Volkswagen, said in a statement.

Markus Duesmann to retire from Audi in September (Reuters)

Gernot Döllner has a degree in mechanical engineering. He joined Volkswagen as a PhD candidate in 1993 and subsequently held various management roles at Porsche, including head of development and head of the first series of the four-door Porsche Panamera and the development of the Macan electric SUV. Since 2021, he has been overseeing the product and group strategy of the Volkswagen Group. “I am honored and excited to take on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire Audi team,” said Dollner.

