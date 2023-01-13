Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi Italia closes 2022 with 55,700 registrations, reaffirming its leadership in the premium sector for the 14th consecutive year.

In spite of the scarcity of the product, in 2022 the four rings conquered the highest market share ever, above 4.2%, and are confirmed at the top of many categories: first of all, in Italy, in the C premium segments, the prerogative of Audi A3 and Audi Q3 Sportback, and D premium, with Audi A4 Avant absolute reference from 2017 to today and Audi Q5 Sportback number one in the category. The trend in the plug-in area, transition technology towards full electric, was positive, with the Audi A3 Sportback TFSI and Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI and leaders in their respective segments, while the high-performance market confirmed itself as the hunting ground for the four rings.

Since 2018, Audi Sport has held the record among premium brands with a share that, in 2022, will be close to 60%.