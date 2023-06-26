Audi, Mercedes, VW: More chances for diesel plaintiffs – BGH changes guidelines

Economy Audi, Mercedes and VW

More chances for diesel plaintiffs – Federal Court of Justice changes guidelines

As of: 1:31 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

In the Federal Court of Justice, the former case law on the diesel scandal must be reconsidered

Source: Uli Deck/dpa

Thousands of car owners had sued Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen because of the diesel affair. Now there should be better prospects for compensation. What impermissible shutdown device like the so-called thermal window to have with it.

Thousands of diesel plaintiffs should draw new hope – the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe on Monday made the path to compensation much easier. In an eagerly awaited judgment, the Diesel Senate drew up new guidelines for future case law based on three exemplary cases: According to this, consumers whose cars have been fitted with an illegal defeat device such as a so-called thermal window for exhaust gas cleaning should in principle be entitled to compensation .

They are paid a lump-sum compensation for their car in the amount of the loss in value that has occurred due to the defeat devices installed in the engine – such as the thermal window. The lower courts must decide to what extent this can be the case. The presiding judge spoke of five to 15 percent of the purchase price. An expert opinion is not necessary for this. The financial compensation is paid for the fact that the car could be threatened with decommissioning. In the proceedings, plaintiffs must then first prove a defeat device and, in a second step, manufacturers would have to demonstrate that they are not at fault.

The lower instance courts will find it easier in the future to calculate the reduced value of a car. In addition, the judges took into account the fact that unsuspecting buyers had suffered a loss of confidence: they had decided on the car in question on the assumption that they would buy a particularly environmentally friendly car. They had also trusted that the car would meet European environmental standards. They would have to be compensated for this, it said.

As an example, three cases of diesel cars from the manufacturers VW, Audi and Mercedes were judged on Monday. All plaintiffs had sued to reverse the contract, i.e. to be able to return the car for a refund of the purchase price. The BGH did not agree to that. However, the Diesel Senate made it clear that vehicle owners are entitled to financial compensation for their manipulated cars.

The BGH had to rethink a judgment by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and apply it to German law. The Luxembourg judges ruled in March that negligent action by car manufacturers can also be grounds for damages – and not just deliberate, immoral deception. According to previous BGH case law, the latter had always been the prerequisite for damages. The ECJ had also made it clear that European standards not only serve to protect the environment, but also protect individual car buyers.

2000 cases are on hold

Because of the ECJ ruling, around 2000 cases are currently on hold at the BGH. Tens of thousands of cases are pending in the lower courts. You should welcome the lump-sum regulation for damages that the Federal Court of Justice is considering. Experts expect that diesel lawsuits can be decided more quickly and easily on this basis in the future. The BGH had negotiated three model cases involving the car manufacturers Mercedes, Audi and VW.

The so-called thermal window ensures that the combustion of exhaust gases is throttled at times depending on the outside temperature. Regardless of the manufacturer, thermal windows are widespread in diesel cars – now lawsuits against other car manufacturers could be the result.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

