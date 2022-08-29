Listen to the audio version of the article

The Q3 range is updated in an original way to continue to maintain the leadership of Audi’s Italian sales and that of premium compact SUVs with younger customers. In particular, to this target the Q3 range now offers a novelty designed to facilitate the approach of customers who still have a purchasing power that is not always at the highest levels.

This is an innovative variation on the theme of long-term rental, which the Italian best-seller of Audi immediately shares with the more compact A1, the A3 Sportback and the Q2 SUV. The formula developed by Audi offers the possibility to modulate the rent even after the signing of the contract and rental already in progress by modifying some parameters, if the needs of use of the car change. The portfolio includes forty-five combinations of duration and mileage. More precisely, five time options are available, ranging from twenty-four to forty-eight months, and nine travel options ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 kilometers per year. For example, those who have opted for a thirty-six-month formula with a mileage of 45,000 kilometers, can at any time simply reshape the choice, bringing it to that of twenty-four months and 20,000 kilometers or to the maximum of forty-eight months and 200,000 kilometers.

The new financial formula is always based on the usual basic parameters of Audi long-term rental, therefore with a fee that includes registration and putting on the road, roadside assistance and towing in Italy / Europe 24 hours a day, limitation of liability for fire and theft, stolen vehicle recovery system using a radio frequency device, third party liability insurance coverage and ordinary and extraordinary maintenance.

Audi Q3, a range with versions for every need

For the rest, the Audi Q3s arriving at the dealership in this period are characterized only by a few small updates, the most important being the standard full-LED lights from the second trim level, which affect the list prices in a very limited, quantified way. by Audi in about fifty euros. The range offers numerous choices due to the double body size, classic suv or Sportback coupé suv, to versions with supercharged petrol engines of 1.5 and 2 liters with powers ranging from 150 to 245 horsepower with petrol and turbodiesel of 2. 150 and 200-horsepower liters, to the 245-horsepower Tfsi plug-in hybrid that promises a zero-emission range of around fifty kilometers and, finally, the exuberant Rs powered by the 2.5-liter turbo five-cylinder with 400 horses.

In all cases, both personal and sporty design, which can be further enhanced with various customization packages, and the technological nature play important roles on the reasons for purchasing. The latter has no awe with that of the larger and more expensive Audi, thanks to extensive digitalization and many Adas that, as standard or on request, can generate a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.