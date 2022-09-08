Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi introduces two important innovations in the Q4 e-tron range: a new range and a more powerful 265 hp version with electric all-wheel drive. Also introduced an on demand update service of some functions released after the purchase of the car.

The range and news

Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron play a leading role in the brand’s transition to electric mobility and constitute the entry point into the Bev (battery electric vehicle) world of the four rings.

Based on the Volkswagen group’s Meb platform, the four-ring c-suv is available with both rear and all-wheel drive, with one or two electric motors with powers ranging between 204 and 299 hp and the availability of 55 or 82 kWh batteries. In addition, the personalization of the car is increased with the expansion of the Q4 Sportback e-tron offering and the introduction of innovative on-demand functions.

More efficient electro-hydraulic braking

Improving range is the prerogative of the braking system. In fact, since its launch in 2018, Audi e-tron has been equipped with the electro-hydraulic braking system which, depending on the driving situation, decides whether to slow down by means of the electric motor (in most cases the rear one which is called upon to act. as generator), mechanical brakes or a combination of the two.

The evolution of the electro-hydraulic braking system and the related management software has made it possible to obtain an improvement in the autonomy values ​​ranging from 12 km for the 40 e-tron rear-wheel drive version to 26 km for the top of the 50 e- range. tron with all-wheel drive, passing 17 km for the 35 e-tron and 22 km for the 45 e-tron.

The range expands with the 45 e-tron

The Q4 e-tron family expands with the debut of the 45 e-tron quattro version with 265 hp and 425 Nm of maximum torque and called to position itself between the rear-wheel drive variant 40 e-tron with 204 hp and the top of the range 50 e-tron quattro with 299 hp.

The 45 e-tron thus becomes the gateway to the electric quattro all-wheel drive of the range whose technical basis is made up of two electric motors, one on each axle. Under normal driving conditions only the rear electric motor works, while when maximum performance is required or in the event of reduced grip or, again, in understeer or oversteer conditions, the front motor is also activated.

Performance and charging

Like the 40 e-tron and 50 e-tron versions, the 45 e-tron is also equipped with an 83 kWh battery that allows a range of up to 522 km (Wltp homologation cycle).

The performances are interesting: the 0-100 km / h sprint is covered in 6.9 seconds and the self-limited top speed is 180 km / h.

Audi Q4 45 e-tron, like the other versions with 82 kWh accumulator, can be recharged in alternating current or in direct current with powers up to 11 kW and up to 135 kW respectively.