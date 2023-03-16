Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi Q6 e-tron. A denomination that anticipates the future premium electric SUV of the brand with the four rings. The first Audi model produced on the native electric PPE platform, an acronym for Premium Platform Electric and intended for the D and E segment models of the entire Volkswagen group, the Q6 e-tron will be unveiled by the end of 2023 in the SUV and Sportback versions. Photographed camouflaged during winter testing in Northern Europe, the Q6 e-tron will be part of over 20 new models launched by 2025, including over 10 fully electric.

New Audi Q6 e-tron 2024

Where will the Q6 e-tron be produced? The zero-emission SUV will be built in the German plant in Ingolstadt, confirming how electric mobility represents the future of the German brand and how it is possible to build cars in a sustainable way and at the same time retraining a workforce accustomed to building internal combustion cars. “With the Vorsprung 2030 strategy, we are providing concrete and targeted responses even in times of multiple crises,” said Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG. “The brand is decidedly oriented towards sustainability. A horizon supported by a consistent digitization and electrification of products”.

Audi Q6 e-tron autonomy

The 100% electric SUV with the four rings is the first Audi car based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform. The PPE platform features batteries with a nominal voltage of 800 Volts, efficient electric motors and high-power rechargers. What will be the autonomy of the Q8 e-tron? For now, no official information has been provided but most likely the German SUV will be able to travel over 700 kilometers before having to connect to a charging socket.