Technological evolution and family revolution go hand in hand with the renewal of the mother of all battery-powered Audis which takes possession of the Q8 acronym, the same that already identifies the most muscular car of the German company with petrol and turbodiesel engines. The new name indicates the substantial technological update of Audi’s largest battery-powered SUV and how much the e-tron range tends to model itself along the lines of that of thermal models. A path that will continue in 2023 with the Q6 e-tron which will be the electric alter-ego of the Q7 and, immediately after, with the A6 e-tron sedan and Avant.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro, new technologies improve efficiency and mileage

The real points of difference between the battery-powered Q8 and the previous e-tron are hidden under the clothes and are intended, in particular, to make the journeys progress. The basis of the new range, which is offered only with electric four-wheel drive, is the e-tron 50 powered by a twin-engine system which delivers 340 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque in boost mode, values ​​far higher than similar previous e-tron. This version brings to the debut an asynchronous rear electric motor and with a higher number of windings than those used in the past, they are 14 instead of 12, without absorbing more current and therefore favoring efficiency. This aspect is reflected, in a decisive way, by the adoption of a 95 battery instead of 71 kWh, which pushes the autonomy of the SUV variant to 491 kilometers and that of the Sportback to 504 kilometres.

The 55 e-tron version with 408 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque also adopts the new rear engine but is equipped with a 114 kWh battery, like the SQ8 e-tron versions with three-motor powertrain (there is one behind each wheel) which delivers 503 horsepower and a torque of 973 Nm. The increase in battery capacity, due to the new overlapping scheme of the cells called stacking which ensures greater energy density for the same size of the accumulator, certifies the of the Q8 55 e-tron at 582 kilometers and those of the Sportback of the same name at 600 kilometres, while in the case of the two variants of the SQ8 the ranges are 494 and 513 kilometres. Recharging the battery from 10 to 80% of the 50 versions can also be done with 150 kW direct current systems and that of the 55 and SQ8 with 170 kW systems. In this case, a 10 to 80% refueling takes half an hour. With the optional 22 kW battery charger, the two battery configurations are fully recharged in 5 and 6 hours. The technological revolution from which the new Q8 e-tron range springs is completed by solutions designed to improve dynamism, such as the new set-up of the electronic air suspension, the new parametric power steering settings and the settings of some dynamism management systems.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro, only a few details convey the new identity

Recognizing the Q8 e-tron from the model it replaces is not instinctive, because both the body of the classic format SUV and that of the Sportback coupe version practically mirror that of the previous similar e-trons, since only the bumper shields are reflected in the dimensions redesigned. In fact, aesthetically the evolution of the species is transmitted, as well as by the badges on the doors of the two new Q8s, only by a few details which together constitute the new corporate identity of the lineup of electric Audis. The characterizing elements are the logo that goes from three-dimensional to two-dimensional both on the tail and on the redesigned grille which is also backlit, the serigraphy on the B pillar (the one between the doors) which indicates the version which is inspired by the one so popular in the world of device and front and back light signatures. In short, the aesthetic restyling from which the Q8 e-tron was born rests, above all, on the redefinition of graphics and lettering even if, in reality, the outfit hides some new solutions intended to improve aerodynamics, as evidenced by the Cx that descends from 0.26 to 0.24 in the case of the Sportback. These are the active front grille, the air-curtain which optimizes the flow of air around the car together with the spoilers in front of the wheels and the redefinition of the underbody fairing. In the spacious and luxurious passenger compartment, the innovations come down to the more extensive use of recycled materials, unprecedented color combinations and new furnishing inserts, including those in carbon. Digitization is always entrusted to the 12.3″ instrument cluster, 8.6″ climate control and 10.1″ displays of the latest Audi infotainment system. On request, this line-up can be joined by the head up-display and the camera displays which replace the external rear-view mirrors which, however, need to get used to as they are not exactly up to the visual axis.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro, how’s the 55

The Q8 that offers the greatest number of technological innovations is the 55 e-tron quattro, which we tested in the classic SUV configuration on the roads of the island of Lanzarote full of curves, descents and climbs. The powertrain of this version, which has to deal with the mass of 2,500 kg of the car, respects what the 408 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque promise, especially in terms of performance because in addition to reaching a self-limited 200 per hour, this robust SUV crosses the finish line of the 100 times in 5”6. The same can be said of its inclination to always respond adequately to the commands of the accelerator both in quiet use and when it is solicited. In short, the leitmotif is the classic one of electric traction and which, obviously, is only modulated by the power and torque available because in any case the delivery is always linear. The new technologies are reflected in a more marked way both on energy management and, therefore, ultimately on mileage. In fact, especially by using the recovery steps that can be set with the paddles behind the steering wheel during slowdowns, the discharge/charge phases have kept the energy balance in balance, so much so that adding 182 kilometers traveled to the 187 kilometers of residual range, the result has respected the initial promise of being able to travel with what is contained in the battery: 372 kilometres. On the other hand, the average consumption of 27.7 kWh/100 km has also been aligned with that declared by Audi for the Wltp cycle: 23.7 kWh. If you want, it is yet another demonstration of how much automotive groups are pursuing the upgrade of electric propulsion with determination and speed far superior to that reserved for recharging infrastructures around Europe. The evolution of the electric Audi species introduced by the Q8 range also concerns dynamism and driveability because, as a matter of fact, the 55 e-tron quattro despite its mass and length of over 4.90 meters moved between the curves with ease, always reliably and without compromising comfort.