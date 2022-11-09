Listen to the audio version of the article

New name, revised aesthetics, greater battery capacity and a series of technical innovations introduced to improve driving pleasure. This is how the new Audi Q8 e-tron can be summarized, a maxi electric suv that updates the previous Audi e-tron launched in 2018. The zero-emission range of the brand of the four rings, which globally includes eight cars, will come to include over 20 models by 2026. Subsequently, Audi will launch exclusively new fully electric cars on the world market. Expected in Italian dealerships during the first quarter of 2023, the Audi Q8 e-tron will arrive in suv and Sportback versions in 340, 408 and 503 horsepower variants and range up to 600 km with Wltp approval.

Audi Q8 e-tron, dimensions



With a length of 4,915 millimeters, a width of 1,937 millimeters and a height of 1,619 millimeters for the Sportback version and 1,633 millimeters for the SUV configuration, the Audi Q8 e-tron shows dimensions like an xl SUV and ensures plenty of space on board. The sports variants Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron are 2 millimeters lower and 39 millimeters wider. The wheelbase of 2,928 millimeters contributes to a generous rear roominess. The boot capacity with five people on board is 569 liters for the Audi Q8 e-tron and 528 liters for the Sportback version. Values ​​to which are added the 62 liters of the front load compartment.

Audi Q8 e-tron interior



On board we find the two large high-resolution displays – the upper one with a 10.1-inch diagonal and the lower one from 8.6 inches – which almost entirely replace the conventional controls. The driver can activate a wide range of functions thanks to the voice command that recognizes the natural voice. The digital concept of controls and display is completed by the Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution, as original equipment, and by the optional head-up display which projects the main information directly onto the windscreen. The Mmi plus navigation system supports the Lte Advanced data transmission standard and integrates a Wlan hotspot for the passengers’ portable devices. The navigation offers intelligent suggestions for destinations based on the journeys made. Car-to-X services are included in the Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment package.

Audi Q8 e-tron: engines



The Audi Q8 e-tron, regardless of the type of bodywork chosen, will be offered with three engines with quattro electric all-wheel drive: Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 50 Sportback e-tron are powered by two electric motors that deliver a total of 340 hp in boost mode and a maximum torque of 664 Nm. Higher values ​​of 27 horsepower and 124 Nm compared to the previous generation. The Wltp range is also growing which now reaches 491 kilometers for the SUV variant, 505 kilometers for the Sportback version.

Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tron can count on a maximum power in boost mode of 408 hp and a torque of 664 Nm. The Wltp range reaches, respectively, 582 kilometers (+141 km compared to the previous generation) and 600 kilometers (+147 km when compared to the previous model). Similarly to the 50 e-tron versions, the top speed is self-limited to 200 km / h. The Q8 e-tron benefits from an upgrade to the rear asynchronous motor. Instead of 12, today there are 14 windings that generate the electric magnetic field. With the same absorbed current, the engine delivers a higher torque to the benefit of both performance and efficiency. Like the other models in the four-ring electric range, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron show a high degree of aerodynamic care. The refinements compared to the previous generation guarantee a reduction in the aerodynamic drag coefficient (CX) from 0.26 to 0.24 for the Sportback variant and from 0.28 to 0.27 for the SUV configuration. to the underbody, they help to optimize flows. Spoilers which, in detail, benefit from a superior dimensional development at the front and, in the case of the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, are also used at the rear (exclusively at the rear axle in the case of the Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron) . For the first time in the history of the brand with the four rings, to the adaptive front air intake (SKE), thanks to a module with two slots that are opened or closed by small electric motors if necessary, so that the incoming air flows without turbulence, it is accompanied by a hermetic sealing system in order to reduce aerodynamic resistance to a minimum.