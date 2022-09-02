Listen to the audio version of the article

The Dakar 2023 is approaching and Audi presents the new RS Q e-tron E2. After the successes obtained at the 2022 edition, with four victories and ten stage podiums, the novelty of Ingolstadt has been radically updated for the desert dunes. The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 features a new bodywork that focuses on lightness and refined aerodynamics. Ready to debut on October 1st at the Rally of Morocco, the electric prototype with range extender can count on a higher efficiency of the energy management system and on optimized aerodynamics compared to the past. Audi official crews, Mattias Ekström / Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel / Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz / Lucas Cruz, will also be able to count on a more spacious and functional interior. To discover the RS Q e-tron E2 up close, we went to the Audi Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau where the new engine dedicated to Formula 1 will also be developed.

Audi RS Q e-tron E2, technical sheet

How does the new Audi RS Q e-tron E2 work? The car is equipped with three electric powertrains: two MGUs (Motor Generator Units), one at each axle, take care of traction, while a third unit acts as a generator to help recharge the high-voltage battery. Since it is not possible to draw energy in the desert, the 2.0 four-cylinder TFSI engine – turbocharged with direct petrol injection – derived from DTM acts as a range extender. The novelty compared to the previous car comes from the use of efuels, thus underlining the Volkswagen Group’s focus on alternative fuels. New features include improved energy management. Now the car can count on two power limiters, one for each electric motor, whose threshold is determined by the new software in a few milliseconds following a strategy that is as reactive as it is predictive.

15% reduced aerodynamic drag and unprecedented composite processing

The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 does not share even a body component with the first generation of the car. While respecting the regulation in terms of internal dimensions, the passenger compartment, which was previously recessed in correspondence with the roof, is now significantly wider. The front and rear hoods have also been redesigned. The overall dimensions of the lower section of the rear bonnet, to the left and right of the B pillars, have been radically reduced. noticeably the masses. In the future, T1U category prototypes will have to weigh 2,100 kilograms against the previous 2,000 kg. Given that the first generation of Audi RS Q e-tron was characterized by a weight higher than the regulatory minimum, it was still possible to “file” several tens of kilograms for a total of about 70/80 kg.

Improved aerodynamics

The aerodynamics, especially in the front and rear areas, are totally new. The shape of the underbody evokes the shapes of the hull of a boat: the widest point is located in correspondence with the passenger compartment, while the transverse dimensions are progressively reduced towards the axles. Audi eliminated the section of the wheel arches behind the front wheels, called the “elephant foot”, which served as a connection with the door panels. An intervention to the advantage of lightness and cleanliness of the flows. Although the new dimensions of the passenger compartment involve a larger front section, therefore less favorable in terms of fluid dynamics, the overall aerodynamic drag has been reduced by 15%. By regulation, the maximum speed is limited to 170 km / h. What changes is rather the energy requirement, which is lower than in the first step of the electrical prototype. This result is achieved thanks to computational fluid dynamics (CFD, Computational Fluid Dynamics in English), or to development through computer simulations rather than in the wind tunnel, with consequent advantages in terms of speed and precision of analysis.

The interior of the Audi RS Q e-tron E2

Similar to the first generation of the Audi RS Q e-tron, a display behind the steering wheel rim shows information about tire pressure, direction of travel and speed, as well as a series of warnings that allow the driver to react immediately in the event of a blackout or disconnection of the high voltage battery from the powertrain. Two additional displays at the base of the windshield, placed along the line of sight, display essential information such as instant speed and compass. The screen in the center of the dashboard also shows the tire pressure, alongside data regarding the distribution of braking and other detailed functions. At the base of the display is a panel with a series of push switches that recall up to 24 functions through multiple menus. Unlike in the past, the pilot and navigator can choose between four thematic areas to be displayed on the central display via a rotary switch. The “stage” layout shows all the crucial functions for dealing with the timed sections, the “road” one allows access to the direction indicators and the rear camera, the “error” configuration detects any malfunctions while the “settings” screen records the data of the telemetry, useful for the team.