They are the most powerful and fastest ever. Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback Performance are ready to populate the Italian roads powered by the powerful 630 HP 4-liter biturbo V8 petrol capable of delivering a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

More power and supercar performance

The new generation of Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback Performance has an increase of 30 HP and 50 Nm compared to the previous one, thus going from 600 to 630 HP and from 800 to 850 Nm. This allows a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds instead of the 3.6 seconds reserved for the non-Performance versions.

To obtain these performances, the eight-speed automatic transmission with precise and rapid engagements, the management of the engine control unit which ensures immediate responses to the accelerator, as well as the permanent quattro drive with self-locking central differential also contribute.

New dynamic package for more sportiness

The two new models already benefit from the dynamic package as standard which provides for the increase of the maximum speed from 250 to 280 km/h, dynamic all-wheel steering, sports rear differential and Led Matrix headlights with laser spots.

The “Plus” version of the package is also available on request, which increases the top speed to 305 km/h and includes the RS exhaust system and carbon ceramic brakes.