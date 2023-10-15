Audi RS6 Performance, how does the supercar disguised as a station wagon fare

Listen to the audio version of the article

Raise the bar. This was the goal at Audi when they decided to create the RS6 Performance, the latest version of the station wagon that is not afraid of being put on the same level as high-performance coupés. All combined with a decidedly generous trunk, perfect for going on holiday with the whole family or loading the bicycle. To find out how the new Audi RS6 Perfomance goes, we went to the roads that lead to the Col de Turini, where the Sanremo Rally and the Monte Carlo Rally take place. A route certainly not designed for a station almost 5 meters long and wide, often treated as a useless exercise in style because “too heavy, only suitable for going fast on the straight and not very fun” quoting the average “expert” from an online automotive forum . And instead the RS6 Performance, when driven without fear of wearing out the tread, surprises curve after curve.

Audi RS6 Performance, what changes

What changes between a standard Audi RS6 and an RS6 Performance? In addition to the power increased by 30 horsepower to 630 hp, the torque reaches 850 Nm (+50 Nm) and the weight can drop by up to 80 kilograms thanks to the series of accessories available starting from the magnesium alloy wheels. In addition to this, the maximum expression of the Teutonic station wagon gains as standard all-wheel drive with sports center differential, dynamic all-wheel steering and Audi Matrix HD LED headlights with dynamic direction indicators and laser light. Acceleration has also improved, with 0/100 km/h covered in 3.4 seconds compared to 3.6″ for the standard one. The maximum speed comes as standard at 280 km/h and can reach 305 km/h.

Audi RS6 Performance, why buy it

“What is the point of a station wagon with over 630 horsepower, created starting from the base of a car that is certainly not as high-performance as the Audi A6? Why not buy a real sports car directly given the purchase price?”. This is the question that was asked to us by a passer-by while we were stopped during a coffee break along the way. The question is certainly interesting and deserves an accurate answer. The first reason, in our opinion, is linked to the transversality of the RS6. Because with just one car you can comfortably go to the office, load a garden umbrella (actually made by the person writing this article), take two children to school with their bags for afternoon sports, travel hundreds of kilometers in absolute comfort , go almost unnoticed if you don’t choose too bright colors and at the same time travel along curved sections at speeds unimaginable for a five-metre station wagon. If you still have any doubts about it, just look at how the RS6 is the only high-performance station wagon to have been successful on the market in every generation. Mercedes tried with the E 63 Amg but the Stuttgart wagon failed to gain the same status as the RS6; BMW has never believed in the M5 Touring, producing it discontinuously and probably understanding the mistake made: it is not for nothing that the new 5 Series station wagon expected in 2024 will also arrive in the M version.

Audi RS6 Performance road test

But now the time has come to understand if it is worth spending 15,000 euros more for the RS6 Performance. Our first contact on the road begins in the traffic of Sanremo, where the first confirmation arrives. Despite the mammoth 22-inch rim, the Ingolstadt wagon in Comfort mode filters out bumps and potholes perfectly and at the same time is not noticed thanks to the “silent” exhaust. Same impressions on the motorway: traveling at 130 km/h we read an encouraging consumption of 12 km/litre, thanks to the V8 mild hybrid with cylinder decoupling; when not needed, only four are enough, to the benefit of consumption. But now the time has come to get serious, with a stretch of road ahead that will take us to the Col de Turini; iconic place for every self-respecting rally enthusiast. We set the Performance mode (further customizable with the RS1 and RS2 levels) and after a couple of corners we perceive the weight reduction given by the new alloy wheels and the overall improvements. The route is narrow and with many hairpin bends but the four-wheel steering helps us in every situation: when you go “slowly” the rear axle turns in counter-phase with the front, while by increasing the pace the front tires follow, making it even more precise. What is surprising about the RS6 Performance is how everything can be done even faster, with the intelligent all-wheel drive and central differential which allow up to 70% of the power to be released to the front or 85% to the rear. The 8-speed automatic transmission looks like Doctor Jackyl and Mister Hyde, depending on whether you choose Comfort or Performance mode. Ditto the traction control, capable of making it suitable for the most inexperienced driver and at the same time allowing spectacular controlled skids. On the narrow roads that take us to the top of the mountain, the RS6 seems like the bumblebee that doesn’t know it can fly. Because what it manages to do between curves, hairpin bends, fast Ss, doesn’t seem possible for a 2,150 kg station wagon with 565 liters of trunk. And instead the Performance supports you in every maneuver at the limit, thanks also to an even more communicative steering. The icing on the cake comes from the carbon-ceramic system with calipers and discs produced by Brembo, capable of leaving us speechless for the braking force, the feeling on the pedal but above all for the resistance to fatigue both uphill and downhill. All this accompanied by a sound that is on the verge of extinction, with the two large rear pipes recalling the beauty of a V8 engine.

Audi RS6 Performance, price

How much does the Audi RS6 Performance cost? The starting price increases by 15,000 euros compared to the traditional RS6 and reaches 149,000 euros (148,900 euros to be precise). To this already decidedly significant figure, if you want to drive a car equal to the one tested in our first contact, you need to add around another 50,000 euros, thus reaching 200,000 euros. Despite a “two-room apartment by the sea” price, the RS6 Performance has all it takes to re-evaluate itself after purchase. The reason is linked to the progressive disappearance of cars of this type, leaving room for electric super sports cars.