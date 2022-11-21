Listen to the audio version of the article

Over four and a half million views in three weeks. The Electrikhana video, the new chapter in the celebrated Gymkhana series, starring the sporty Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron and the acrobatic American Ken Block is having great success: in just three weeks the short film was viewed by over 4.5 millions fascinated by the oversteers among the 100% draft prototype Las Vegas casinos.

The video: great fun in the streets of Las Vegas

A drift near the Eiffel Tower, a spectacular jump in the parking lot of a hotel or donuts along the famous Las Vegas in front of the “Le Mans Legend” Tom Kristensen. Ken Block together with Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron are the protagonists of the night shooting of the new video that has electrified the Gambling Capital for several days. In the short film which in just over twenty days has totaled over 4.5 million views, there are also other iconic models of the four rings such as the Audi 90 quattro Imsa-Gto (1989), Audi 200 quattro Trans Am (1988), Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 Pikes Peak (1987), Audi quattro A2 Group B (1984), Audi R8 Sport to Audi R18 e-tron quattro.

In addition to the great Ken Block, the video also features an appearance by Tom Kristensen, the nine-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron: general characteristics

The Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron was developed by the Audi Sport section at the Neckarsulm (Germany) headquarters, near the carbon neutral Audi Böllinger Höfe site where the Granturismo RS e-tron Gt is produced. The prototype, with a carbon fiber body, features a design born from the skilful hand of Marc Lichte and his team who had to go from the sketch to the final project in just four weeks. The style is reminiscent of the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1 E2 Pikes Peak which in 1987 won the most famous time trial in the world, Pikes Peak with Walter Röhrl at the wheel. Despite the reference to the past, the aerodynamics have been interpreted in a modern key, achieving an extraordinary result.

The electric prototype has a mass distribution between the front and the rear that follows a ratio of 52:48. A plus that is accompanied by a short wheelbase of just 2.4 metres. Characteristics that favor the reactivity of the car which are accompanied by the suspension with McPherson layout both at the front and at the rear, with a travel of no less than 20 mm so as to better cushion the jolts deriving from the most spectacular jumps.