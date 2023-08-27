Audi: sustainability passes through the recycling of rare materials

Listen to the audio version of the article

New opportunities for recovering raw materials through recycling. The house of the four rings is developing a selective extraction process for the recovery of rare materials from electronic waste, elements such as indium, gallium or tin essential for technological applications such as optical fibres, photovoltaics and semiconductors.

Demand for metallic raw materials to increase by 2030

Audi is thinking about the future and trying to move forward. Metallic raw materials are exhaustible, rare and difficult to extract resources as minerals contain large quantities of inert rock, which can only be separated through complex chemical-thermal processes. Nonetheless, they are essential for a large part of the most innovative technological applications, ranging from electric mobility to telecommunications to photovoltaics, all areas in expansion.

For this reason, the World Resources Council at the United Nations forecasts that the demand for metallic raw materials and semiconductors deriving from them will increase exponentially by 2030.

Audi Environmental Foundation: research project for extraction

The difficulty in recycling metal materials lies in the fact that in many cases they are lost when the devices in which they are used reach the end of their life and, as a bad habit, small electronic devices such as torches, USB sticks, and charging cables or, even, cell phones. It would therefore be a good thing to deliver them to dedicated collection centers that dispose of them correctly.

To combat this negative trend, the Audi Environmental Foundation is funding a research project for the selective mining of indium, gallium and tin. The pilot project has as its objective the extraction of rare materials contained in the ashes or slag after the fire of domestic waste, thus reintroducing these elements into the production cycle and reducing the environmental impact compared to the extraction of primary materials.